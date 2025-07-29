AJ Brown trade officially reached a new low with Titans shocking move

The Tennessee Titans' decision to trade wide receiver AJ Brown was one of the most short-sighted moves any NFL team has made in recent memory. The trade of AJ Brown ultimately sunk a ship unnecessarily early as the Titans were legitimately competitive under Mike Vrabel and had built something at least somewhat resembling a contender in the AFC.

Brown was traded during the 2022 NFL Draft in a stunning move to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Titans got a package of picks that included a mid-1st-round pick in the 2022 Draft. They promptly turned that selection into Arkansas playmaker Treylon Burks, an exciting prospect who, at least in theory, could have made a similar impact to AJ Brown with his size and skill set.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

While the Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson trades take the cake, you could argue that the AJ Brown trade was arguably even more impactful -- in a negative way -- on the Titans than either of those disastrous blockbusters.

Titans make shocking move, cut Treylon Burks in the middle of training camp

Titans have waived/injured WR Treylon Burks. pic.twitter.com/FBDIiNsOWM — NFL (@NFL) July 28, 2025

The Titans have made the trade look even worse. They waived/injured Treylon Burks in the middle of his fourth training camp with the team. With Mike Vrabel and Jon Robinson both gone from the organization, there is really no significant tie to Burks with the new regime, and they were done with him.

The Titans have officially moved on, which has caused the AJ Brown trade to reach a new low in their all-time lore. In fact, over the last five years in the NFL, I can't recall many trades that were so substantially bad for one team while simultaneously great for the other team.

The Eagles have won two NFC titles and a Super Bowl since acquiring Brown in that trade, and while that's not a situation of "correlation equals causation", there is no question that Brown has helped turn the Eagles' offense into a juggernaut.

He's been a second-team All-Pro for three straight seasons with the Eagles and has averaged over 85 yards per game. In the playoffs this past season, he was outstanding. There's no question that Brown is one of the truly elite receivers in the game today, and the Titans' decision to give up on him wasn't justified at the time.

In fact, that move caused a lot of tension between then-GM Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel. It was unexpected and clearly roster malpractice.