It's wise to pump the brakes on Cam Ward and the Titans for 2025

The Tennessee Titans took Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft, but success might not come for a while.

This was a weaker QB class for the 2025 NFL Draft, so it's not like Cam Ward was this insanely great QB prospect. Daniel Jeremiah, one of the top draft figures out there, had Ward graded similarly to Bo Nix.

This isn't a bad thing, but Nix did enter into a perfect situation, and the things Ward struggles with could take a good bit of time to hone-in at the NFL level. It might be wise to be patient with the QB and this team.

Cam Ward might need some legitimate time to develop...

Here is part of Cam Ward's draft profile from Lance Zierlein:

"With a patient plan and a nurturing offensive coordinator who can accentuate his physical tools while regulating the feast-or-famine elements of his play, Ward could become a good NFL starter inside of his first contract." Cam Ward

The folks that believe Ward can come in and have immediate success like Nix and Jayden Daniels did might end up being disappointed. Ward is more on the 'raw' side of things, and the Titans do need to do a bit more work with their roster.

The 2025 NFL Season could go as you'd think - Cam Ward has some good, and some bad and largely has a lot to work on heading into his second year in the NFL. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, though, as Josh Allen did not hit his stride until his third year in the NFL, and even Patrick Mahomes sat his first year.

The AFC South is a weaker division, so perhaps more success could come for the Titans, but setting the stage for long-term success with Cam Ward is absolutely going to take a bit of time. This isn't something that's all going to come together in year one.

Titans fans should have a ton of patience and not throw in the towel when Ward inevitably throws multiple head-scratching interceptions. However, proper patience could yield insanely successful long-term results, so there is absolutely light at the end of the tunnel here.