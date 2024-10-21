Another New York Jets' embarrassing loss has put a dagger into their season
The New York Jets began the 2024 NFL Season 2-1. They now sit at 2-5 on the season and have somehow reached yet another low. Outscored 24-0 in the second half of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Jets are 2-5 on the season and could not be less of a playoff team, so can we put this idea to rest?
Some have said that the Jets will figure it out and start stacking wins, but there aren't any wins on their schedule at this point for them to stack. Now three games under .500 and with an interim head coach, New York is a lot closer to being a team picking in the top-5 of the 2025 NFL Draft than being a Wild Card team.
Aaron Rodgers is just bad at this point, and on the 2024 season, he's thrown 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions for a 82.2 passer rating. For all of the drama and attention that came the Jets' way this past offseason, there was a ton of pressure on the team to perform, and well, they just haven't. This team is not only not good, but they're horrible.
Rodgers is beyond washed up, and there isn't much else to like with this team overall. Getting blown out on primetime by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had QB questions coming into the game, feels like a new low. Where do the Jets go from here? Well, if Aaron Rodgers didn't have a death grip on the franchise, they'd be in a position to be sellers at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline.
That just won't happen; Rodgers came to win now, and the 2023 year went to waste due to his torn Achilles. He's also gotten all he's wanted; Robert Saleh is gone, Nathaniel Hackett is still with the team, and they recently traded for his best buddy, Davante Adams.
Make no mistake; New York Jets' GM Joe Douglas is very good at what he does, but he was left with no choice but to go all-in with Rodgers and essentially do what he wants. That's left the Jets in the position they're in now. And unless they can pull off a miracle (they won't), the Jets may end up blowing it all up at the end of the year.
This is just a brutal situation for the franchise, and it just goes to show you that dysfunctional teams tend to remain dysfunctional.