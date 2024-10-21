NFL Power Rankings: Updated MVP ladder following Week 7 games
Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season is just about over, so let's get into our latest MVP ladder power rankings. Oh man, there have been some flat-out excellent performances thus far as we creep toward the halfway point of the 2024 NFL Season,
The MVP picture is beginning to come into view, which means we'll have to start talking more and more about the award, which is one of the best individual honors in the entire NFL, perhaps only second to the Walter Payton Man of the Year honor.
There are still two more games to go to wrap up Week 7 of this year, and there are two legitimate MVP candidates playing each other later on Monday. As we have done, let's dive into our latest MVP ladder power rankings!
NFL Power Rankings: Updated MVP ladder following Week 7 games
4. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen has not yet thrown an interception in the 2024 NFL Season, which is just not something I'd thought I'd ever type. Allen is playing sound football. He's not lighting up the stat sheet with some insane numbers, but rather he's simply playing within the structure of the offense and is letting his playmakers do some of the heavy lifting.
The Buffalo Bills are 5-2 on the season, and it feels like they have already gotten the AFC East wrapped up for another season. The Bills didn't skip a bit from the last several years even with them having to re-tool their roster a bit last offseason.
3. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens*
Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens plays on Monday Night Football in Week 7, as does the no. 2 player on our MVP ladder power rankings, so Jackson could inch up a spot or two or even slide down out of the list completely. He and RB Derrick Henry have made perhaps the best duo in the NFL regardless of position this year.
Coming into Monday Night Football, the Ravens have also won four games in a row and will face the red-hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their QB, who is no. 2 on this list. Can Jackson win his third NFL MVP award? If so, he'd join an even more exclusive group of players in the history of our league.
Some may argue that he should be no. 1 on our power rankings, but I do truly believe there are two players more deserving at this point in time.
2. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
Baker Mayfield is also playing on Monday Night Football, and coming into Week 7, led the NFL with 15 touchdown passes. Mayfield has truly remade himself with the Buccaneers, as he's been a top-10 QB since the start of the 2023 NFL Season if we're being honest.
The Buccaneers can get a nice grip on first place in the NFC South if they can beat the Baltimore Ravens on MNF, as the Atlanta Falcons did get blown out by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. Mayfield and the Bucs also won the NFC South in the 2023 NFL Season and made quite the playoff run.
Baker Mayfield is no. 2 on our latest MVP ladder power rankings.
1. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
I think it's time we start talking about Jared Goff. He's played out of his mind the last several weeks and has his Detroit Lions' team at 5-1 and clearly the best in the entire NFC. Even without stud defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions' defense played sound football and the offense came through when it mattered most.
On the season, Goff has thrown 10 touchdowns against four interceptions for a 111.5 passer rating. His 73.6% completion percentage is just outstanding, and it's become clear as of late that Goff is truly ascending into that next tier of great QBs in this league. He's elite, and he's got an MVP season thus far. He's no. 1 in our MVP ladder power rankings to wrap up Week 7.