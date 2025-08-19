Arch Manning sets the record straight on 2026 NFL Draft rumors

One of the most widely discussed prospects in college football is Texas quarterback Arch Manning, whose hype really needs no explanation. As the grandson of Archie Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, the expectations on Arch have been out of control since the kid was in middle school.

Recently, Arch's grandfather Archie made some comments that made it seem like there was some sort of family decision that Arch would not be entering the 2026 NFL Draft, even though we're nowhere near close to the time to make that decision.

Young Arch had to set the record straight when asked about it by the media, perhaps reigniting some hopes that he could be available for whichever team gets the #1 overall pick in next year's draft.

Arch Manning reignites 2026 NFL Draft hype train by backtracking grandfather's comments

Texas QB Arch Manning on Archie Manning's comments that he wouldn't declare for 2026 NFL Draft, via @CJVogel_OTF:



"Yeah, I don't know where he got that from. I'm really just taking it day-by-day right now."pic.twitter.com/JGNSqt9GEx — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 19, 2025

Obviously, Arch has yet to do much of anything at the collegiate level. He was playing a bit last year, but was behind Quinn Ewers on the Texas depth chart and has not even been the full-time starter for the Longhorns at this point. Still, the bloodlines are going to attract NFL talent evaluators, and Manning's natural talent for the position has always been obvious.

He's lived up to the hype so far at every level, and capitalized on the opportunities he did get last season. He had nine touchdown passes on just 90 pass attempts overall and completed nearly 68 percent of his throws. One thing Arch brings to the table that his uncles didn't really is the dual-threat capabilities that are so important in today's NFL. He can run.

He added four rushing touchdowns last season.

Expectations for this guy as the full-time starter for the Longhorns are absolutely through the roof. Of course, he's appeared multiple times in our way-too-early 2026 NFL Mock Drafts as the #1 overall pick, which has been highly contested up to this point. Especially after Archie's comments, it felt like there might have been some sort of family decision by the Mannings for Arch to take two years to raise his NFL Draft stock, but there's no reason to declare he's not going to go to the NFL next year.

That's a bridge you cross when you come to it. It's all about the situation for the Mannings, who obviously have made headlines in the past in that vein. Eli Manning infamously was drafted by the Chargers when he didn't want to be, and forced a trade to the New York Giants. Nobody would blame Arch and the Manning family if he didn't want to join the Cleveland Browns organization at this point.

If he's going to be a #1 overall pick, he has the freedom to decide and determine if he likes the situation he'll be entering. We'll see how the year progresses.