Baffling decision by Bryce Young is a painfully sums up his Panthers' tenure

The Carolina Panthers whiffed on Bryce Young, and this singular throw is a sad symbol of just how bad it's gotten. The Panthers' decision to take Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has never really panned out in any way.

In fact, you'd struggle to find any sort of consistency with Young as a starting QB in the NFL, and that is putting it lightly. The Panthers lost a stinker to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who aren't very good, in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.

Young finished with a 49 passer rating and had yet another game with more interceptions than touchdowns. So far, Young has thrown 27 career touchdowns against 21 interceptions. He's completed just 59.9% of his passes, but this incompletion really sums things up.

Bryce Young threw it out of bounds on a 4th down in the red zone

In a fourth down scenario in the red zone during their Week 1 loss, Bryce Young not only threw an incomplete pass, but threw it out of the back of the end zone, entirely.

Yes, you read that correctly:

It still baffles me that Bryce Young just threw it OB on that 4th down in the red zone.



It still baffles me that Bryce Young just threw it OB on that 4th down in the red zone.

That shouldn't even be an option in your head in that scenario man.

Here is the play we're talking about:

4th and goal, Bryce Young seemingly has an easy crosser for a TD and doesn't see it…. and then throws the ball away?

This is an unfortunate reminder of just how bad Bryce Young has been during his brief time in the NFL, and sure, things could change in 2025, but it was truly more of the same from Young. We've seen this same story with Bryce Young, and we're heading toward a scenario where not only does he get benched, but the Panthers are left starting fresh at the position.

For the long-term, this might end up being the best-case scenario, and for Dave Canales and his coaching staff, a regime that didn't bring Young in, how much longer will they tolerate this brutal quarterbacking before they make a change for good?