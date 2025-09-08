NFL power rankings: Ranking the MVP stepladder as Week 1 closes out

Yes, we are very early in the 2025 NFL Season, but our weekly MVP stepladder power rankings are back. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen have been the previous three MVP winners in the NFL.

And honestly, it feels like one of those three could win the award in the 2025 NFL Season. To be honest, though, it would be awesome to see another first-time MVP winner like Josh Allen was in 2024.

We've built our first edition of our MVP stepladder power rankings as Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season comes to a close. Let's get into it here.

Ranking the MVP stepladder as Week 1 comes to a close in the 2025 season

5. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love had a 128.6 passer rating in the Green Bay Packers' blowout win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1, and the early returns might indicate that the Packers are the favorites in the NFC North this year. The Packers won't win the division unless Jordan Love takes a sizeable step forward, but the front office adding Micah Parsons is going to have a giant impact on the offense.

Everything could come together for the Packers in the 2025 NFL Season, as some have wondered if Love is capable of being truly elite. This could be the year.

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

The main issue with Jalen Hurts and a potential MVP campaign is how many other talented players he's surrounded by and him not being a high-end passer. The low passing yards can only go so far, and it'll end up not mattering how many yards he rushes for. However, Hurts always seems to be in the MVP conversation to some degree, so we'll insert him in here for the sake of it.

He did have 62 rushing yards and two rushing scores in Week 1, so in the event that Hurts does find himself in the MVP discussions late in the season, it might take a 1,000-yard rushing season and high-end efficiency as a passer.

3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Tossing 233 yards and one touchdown in Week 1, the Washington Commanders had a 'ho-hum' win in Week 1 against the New York Giants, a team barreling toward being one of the worst in the NFL. Daniels was arguably a top-5 QB in the NFL last year and is surely on his way to a breakout campaign. He'd obviously have to put up some more prolific numbers to get into the MVP conversation, but this was a good start for the second-year QB.

2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert tossed over 300 yards and three touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs' defense in a Week 1 win that said a lot more about the Chiefs than people might want to admit. The main issue with Herbert is how much better he could possibly get, as he's been the same QB ever since entering the league.

Does he have another gear in him? Well, this Week 1 performance is clear that there might be some untapped potential still remaining.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen was on fire against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. He helped lead an improbable second-half comeback and threw for nearly 400 yards. The reigning MVP had four total touchdowns and once again reminded people why he's among the best players in the NFL.

Allen was likely coming into the season as the no. 1 on this list simply because he won the award last year, but he also had the best performance of Week 1.