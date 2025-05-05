Baltimore Ravens release long-time kicker Justin Tucker after 13 seasons

After 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Justin Tucker is now a free agent, as the team cut him on Monday. With the Ravens having drafted a kicker and Tucker facing some serious allegations, the team obviously thought it was best to part ways, cutting their long-time kicker on Monday:

Besides the unfortunate and frankly gross things Tucker has been accused of, he was clearly in a decline over the past couple of seasons. In 2024, he made just 73.3% of his field goals and was only 6/11 from 50+ yards. In 2023, he managed to make 86.5% of his kicks, but was just 1/5 from 50+ yards.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, and a member of the HOF All-2010s Team, Tucker is seen by many as the best kicker of all-time, and he still might be. He has the all-time field goal percentage record of 89.1% and has six seasons of making at least 90% of his kicks. He never made less than 85% of his kicks outside of the 2015 and 2024 seasons.

At this point, Justin Tucker may not sign with another team and might just be forced to retire. It's truly an unfortunate ending to what is obviously a Hall of Fame career, but given the things he has been accused of, the HOF might not be a lock.

The Ravens were likely doing their own internal thing before making a definitive decision on Justin Tucker. He ends his Ravens tenure, and perhaps his NFL career making 417/468 kicks and 524/532 extra points. He went 64/96 from 50+ yards and never missed a single field goal in the 20-29 yard range, either.

Baltimore turns the page on a long-time veteran in Justin Tucker. Will this be the end of the road for the Super Bowl champion?