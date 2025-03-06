The Chicago Bears have pulled off two major OL trades in recent days. and their aggression could still kick up a notch in the 2025 NFL Draft. Over the last few days, the Chicago Bears have been able to agree on trades for former Los Angeles Rams guard Jonah Jackson and former Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney.

And all of a sudden, the Bears could field one of the more secure offensive lines in the NFL. The team could still improve at the center position, and that is something they could absolutely address in free agency, but what we have seen from Chicago in the recent days is them making a notable effort to protect Caleb Williams.

The trades have also given them a ton of flexibility in the 2025 NFL Draft to come away with a major haul like this...

Bears 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team gets more aggressive after major OL trades

10. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

With Ashton Jeanty sitting there with the 10th overall pick, the Chicago Bears make the move, and it's a good one, as Jeanty is unquestionably the best RB in a very loaded 2025 NFL Draft class. He could be the center piece for Ben Johnson's offense, which did feature two running backs with heavier usage.

Jeanty heads to what is now all of a sudden a great situation for the Bears. Caleb Williams gets a stud RB to hand the ball do 17 times a game.

39. Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Donovan Ezeiruaku falling to the 39th overall pick is a bit of a steal, but I am not complaining. The Bears do need to find some more pass rush help, and Ezeiruaku is that type of player. While we have been mezmorized with the offensive moves the team has made, it's important to note that the defense still has needs of their own.