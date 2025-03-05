Joe Thuney trade proving Ben Johnson was grand slam hire for Bears already

All it took was Caleb Williams getting sacked 68 times last season and Ben Johnson coming in from the Detroit Lions for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles -- a former offensive lineman -- to finally do something about his offensive line. The Bears are loaded with cap space this offseason and they're flaunting it before the start of the new league year, striking two massive trades already to upgrade their weakest unit.

The latest trade is bringing Joe Thuney from the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs to Chicago where he will immediately slot in as the left guard. He is joining Jonah Jackson, who was recently acquired from the Bears for a late-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams.

The Ben Johnson effect is real.

Joe Thuney trade sets Bears up to make a real run in the NFC North

It's a 2026 4th rounder. https://t.co/EzmhNqzyCZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2025

Don't be too proud of Bears GM Ryan Poles for this. It took him multiple years of his quarterbacks getting absolutely obliterated out there to finally make substantive moves on the offensive line. To his credit the Bears did get a good one in right tackle Darnell Wright. But one strong offensive lineman does not a good offensive line make.

Now, the Bears have added two legitimate starters on the interior offensive line and Caleb Williams should be thrilled. Getting Thuney from the Chiefs, in particular, has got to make Patrick Mahomes absolutely irate. Although Thuney didn't exactly thrive at the left tackle spot this past season, he's absolutely an elite guard still and should be able to play at a high level for a couple more seasons.

When Ben Johnson was hired by the Bears this offseason, you already knew this was going to be a major priority. The Detroit Lions have had arguably the best offensive line in football for the last couple of seasons, and in order for Johnson's scheming to be effective, he can't be losing sleep at night over his hogs up front.

Adding both Thuney and Jackson before free agency even begins (on March 10) could lead to Johnson and the Bears being able to go a different direction than the oft-picked offensive lineman with the 10th overall pick.

There has been a recent Ashton Jeanty agenda being pushed for the Bears considering how much success the Lions had with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Perhaps the Bears will follow suit and go after the top running back in the class with their 1st-round pick.