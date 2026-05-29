Bears are quickly putting the NFL on notice with early hype at OTAs

Entering the 2026 season, there will be sky-high expectations for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. The Bears won the NFC North last season, and right now, we're expecting them to repeat as division champions.

You can't really make any assumptions or declarations based on OTAs, but with teams putting their highlights out there, it's hard not to acknowledge how special Williams and the Ben Johnson-led offense could be this coming season in Chicago.

The Bears posted a highlight throw from Williams to wide receiver Rome Odunze -- another potential breakout candidate this season -- that has everyone in the fan base absolutely buzzing.

And it should have the rest of the NFC North shaking in their boots...maybe even the rest of the league.

Caleb Williams makes ridiculous throw to Rome Odunze look easy, putting the NFL on notice

Oh yeah, we're SO back 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/JGFoGzj6ht — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 28, 2026

We've already talked a lot this offseason about just how good the Chicago Bears can be, but this throw really puts a stamp on all of the hype. Yes, it's just one throw from one Bears OTA session, but it's an important reminder of the fact that the Bears' arrival last year was not a blip on the radar or a flash in the pan.

This team is here to stay.

The 2024 class of quarterbacks has proven itself capable of living up to the hype. Drake Maye of the Patriots was an MVP candidate last year. The Denver Broncos hosted the AFC Championship Game last year thanks to Bo Nix, who has put up numbers in his first two seasons we've only seen from Peyton Manning and Justin Herbert in NFL history.

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders went to the NFC Championship in their first season together.

And last year, we saw the Bears really take one massive step forward after another.

It was an impressive rise from Chicago, and skeptics will obviously wonder how sustainable it really is, but this type of video -- and the way Johnson is talking about his players so far -- really paint a positive picture for the team in 2026.

The Bears play in the most competitive division in football right now. Every team in the NFC North had a winning record last season, and the Bears managed to emerge from that as division champions with a rookie head coach and second-year quarterback.

The NFL really isn't ready for what this team's ceiling could be, especially offensively. At this stage, it's fair to critique Chicago's defense, which lost a lot after leading the NFL in takeaways last season. But the offense is going to take this team places, and Caleb Williams just gave us a significant reminder about that.