Bears' Caleb Williams could emerge as best QB in the NFC North in 2025

The Chicago Bears might be on the right track to contention. Could Caleb Williams emerge as the best QB in the division?

The rookie QB did have a shaky year in 2024, but that seemed way more due to below-average coaching than anything else. Despite that poor coaching, Williams still threw for 20 touchdowns on just six interceptions, which is a great ratio.

He was running for his life, though, and did take more sacks than you'd like to see. However, Chicago got serious this offseason, hiring an offensive whiz in Ben Johnson as the head coach and investing top-dollar into the offensive line.

It might not be a stretch to suggest that Caleb Williams turns into the NFC North's best QB in 2025.

Is Caleb Williams on track to be the best QB in the NFC North?

What is the Bears offense missing at this point? Not only did they fix their biggest weakness along the OL, but they also added more weapons to an already stacked unit. Players set to contribute on offense would be D'Andre Swift, Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, Luther Burden III, Cole Kmet, and now Colston Loveland.

The weaponry might simply be too much for their opposition to handle, and you get the sense that Ben Johnson is wanting to build a similar squad that he had with the Lions for all those years, and it's no denying how good of a coordinator Johnson was. He was pivotal in reviving the career of Jared Goff, and you could argue that Williams is a more talented QB than Goff is.

With JJ McCarthy likely playing like a rookie and no indication that Jordan Love could take a step forward, Caleb Williams, the former no. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, could be in line to become the best quarterback in the NFC North in 2025. If that's the case, the Chicago Bears could find themselves competing for the division title.