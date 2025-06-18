There are actually quite a few active NFL players who should easily get into the NFL Hall of Fame one day.

This was definitely a bit of a tough task to think of every single NFL player still in the league who is absolutely on their way to the Hall of Fame. It's actually more players than you think, but I guess you could always just disagree with me.

By my count, there are 25 active NFL players, both free agents and on teams, who should hear their name called into Canton, Ohio one day and have their own bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In no particular order, let's look at the active NFL players who are absolutely heading to the Hall of Fame one day.

Active NFL players who will easily make the Hall of Fame one day

Russell Wilson, QB, New York Giants

Russell Wilson is a 10-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks. He's one of the best dual-threat QBs of all-time and is a lock for the Hall of Fame, though the past few years have not been kind to Wilson.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

This could be controversial to some, but the Super Bowl champion is also a two-time Pro Bowler and does have nearly 60,000 passing yards. His longevity will likely help him finish with a winning record, as he was wasting away a bit with the Lions.

Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams is a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro with nearly 12,000 receiving yards, and he did break the 1,000-yard mark in the 2024 NFL Season, so he's still a productive player. He'll rise up the all-time receiving rankings a little bit more and have a solid HOF case.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Already the best dual-threat QB of all-time, the four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro is also a two-time MVP. Jackson is only set to enter his age-28 season and is simply one-of-a-kind.

Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry is likely breaking the 12,000-yard rushing mark in 2024 and also has five Pro Bowls to his credit. He nearly hit the 2,000-yard rushing mark for the second time in 2024.

Justin Tucker, K, Free Agent

The all-time leader in kicking percentage, Justin Tucker has also made seven Pro Bowls, is a Super Bowl champion, and is a five-time All-Pro as well. He's the best kicker in NFL history.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The four-time MVP is now on his second team in as many seasons, but this is Aaron Rodgers we're talking about. I think this one is pretty clear-cut.

TJ Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Both TJ Watt and JJ Watt will end up in the Hall of Fame one day. TJ has seven Pro Bowls, four All-Pros, and a Defensive Player of the Year award. He's turning 31 years old in October.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes may end up being the greatest QB of all-time when he retires. Not even 30 years old, Mahomes has won three Super Bowls and is a two-time MVP.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Arguably the best tight end of all-time, Travis Kelce is likely entering his last year in the NFL, but he's been to 10 Pro Bowls and has won three Super Bowls as well.

Von Miller, EGDE, Free Agent

A two-time Super Bowl champ and a Super Bowl MVP, Von Miller is a free agent but is also heading to the Hall of Fame. He's played for the Broncos, Bills, and Rams.

Myles Garrett, EDGE, Cleveland Browns

Not yet 30 years old, Myles Garrett would have a strong HOF case if he retired right now. He's got six Pro Bowls, four All-Pros, and a Defensive Player of the Year award. Garrett has 102.5 sacks in 117 games.

Quenton Nelson, OG, Indianapolis Colts

Only 29 years old, Quenton Nelson has racked up a ton of accomplishments already, making seven Pro Bowls and being named to three All-Pro teams. He's missed just four games in his seven years in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

And eight-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champ, Tyreek Hill could hit the 12,000-yard receiving mark in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins. He's a lock for the Hall of Fame.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins

A Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams, Jalen Ramsey has been one of the best CBs of this generation. He's got seven Pro Bowls and three All-Pros as well. Ramsey has 24 interceptions in his career.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

This one is definitely a bit of a projection, but I am definitely buying into Justin Jefferson making the Hall of Fame one day. He is already less than 3,000 yards away from 10,000 in his career. Jefferson just turned 26 years old. He's been to four Pro Bowls and is a two-time All-Pro as well.

Cam Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints

In the NFL since 2011, Cam Jordan was named to the HOF All-2010s Team and has made eight Pro Bowls. Perhaps not someone you'd immediately think of; Cam Jordan is absolutely headed to Canton.

Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco 49ers

One of the greatest left tackles in NFL history, Trent Williams turns 37 years old in July, so his career is winding down, but he's an 11-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro. Williams is the best of the best.

Kyle Juszczyk, FB, San Francisco 49ers

You might be shocked to learn that Kyle Juszczyk has made nine Pro Bowls. He's such an interesting player. Listed as a fullback, 'Juice' does a little bit of everything and is entering his age-34 season in the NFL.

Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of my favorite players, personally, Mike Evans is a six-time Pro Bowler and has been in the NFL since 2014. Well, he's got 11-straight 1,000 yard seasons and could hit the 14,000-yard mark in 2025. Evans has caught 105 touchdowns and is ust 164 receptions shy of 1,000 for his career.

Bobby Wagner, ILB, Washington Commanders

Bobby Wagner has 13 interceptions, 72 passes defended, 35 sacks, and 1,838 tackles across his 13-year NFL career. He's also been named to 10 Pro Bowls and is a Super Bowl champion.

Lane Johnson, RT, Philadelphia Eagles

Now a two-time Super Bowl champion, Lane Johnson is 35 years old and has six Pro Bowls to go along with two All-Pros. Johnson is one of the best right tackles in the history of the NFL.

Joel Bitonio, OG, Cleveland Browns

This is another name that you may not have thought of. The 33-year-old is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. He's spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns and has 161 games of regular season experience.

Johnny Hekker, P, Tennessee Titans

Another member of the HOF All-2010s Team, Johnny Hekker has four Pro Bowls, four All-Pros, and has averaged a healthy 46.8 yards per punt across nearly 1,000 punts in his career.

Khalil Mack, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

Khalil Mack has been to nine Pro Bowls, named to three All-Pros, and is a member of the HOF All-2010s Team. Mack has 107.5 career sacks and has also added nearly 200 QB hits. Mack should be a lock for the Hall of Fame one day.