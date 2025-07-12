Bears cap off stellar 2025 offseason with mind-boggling extension

The Chicago Bears are counting their chickens before they hatch. They're putting the cart before the horse. They are pushing their chips all-in before seeing their hand.

The Bears have had a really good offseason on paper, but having a good offseason on paper doesn't exactly mean that you're going to take steps forward on the field. The Bears hired general manager Ryan Poles back in 2022 and gave him the task of revamping and rebuilding the roster in one of the deepest divisions in football.

And frankly, Poles has made a lot of mistakes without a lot of positive results, and the team doesn't seem to care.

The Bears recently gave Poles a massive extension through the 2029 season, matching the contract given to head coach Ben Johnson.

Bears shockingly give Ryan Poles a big contract extension as GM

ESPN sources: the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have reached agreement on a contract extension that ties him to Chicago for the next five years, through the 2029 season. Poles had two years remaining on his old deal, but now the Bears have him and new head coach Ben… pic.twitter.com/WEpVVAUYat — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2025

It's not difficult to look at the way the Bears are currently constructed and see why the team is optimistic for the future, but everyone is optimistic when they're 0-0. Just because the Bears are undefeated under Ben Johnson doesn't mean it's going to go well, and this show of faith by the franchise is an odd one, to say the least.

Poles stuck with Matt Eberflus a year too long, resulting in the first-ever in-season head coach firing in Bears franchise history. His decisions to repeatedly forsake the offensive line and go after budget-friendly options up front ultimately got Justin Fields run out of town. Poles also infamously passed on the chance to draft CJ Stroud in favor of trading down, accumulating picks, and adding DJ Moore to the mix.

It could all come together on the field this coming season, but why is Poles being given a contract extension at this point? Because he got a lucky mulligan with the #1 overall pick in the draft last year?

There is no question that the Bears have had a good offseason in 2025. Ben Johnson was considered arguably the biggest catch of this year's head coaching cycle, and the Bears made significant upgrades to the offensive line and weaponry once again.

It's not impossible that the vision could start to come to life this season for Chicago, and Poles will be vindicated. But for him to get an extension before the team shows any real signs of success on the field is a mind-boggling move, even after a strong offseason.

