2025 NFL Offseason: Top free agents remaining as training camp approaches

Training camps across the NFL are quickly coming. Let's take a gander at the top remaining free agents as they get closer.

With camps set to kickoff very shortly, the bulk of the NFL offseason for the players is set to begin, as training camp makes way for the preseason, and then the regular season begins in early September. Training camp is where teams really begin to finalize things and figure out which players are going to be a part of their team going forward.

But another part of camps are the devastating injuries, so that's something to keep an eye out for. These injuries could lead to teams dipping into the free agency market one last time to shore up any unexpected weak spots.

Let's take a look at some of the top remaining free agents as training camps approach.

2025 NFL Offseason: Top free agents as training camp approaches

Keenan Allen, WR

With 70 receptions and seven touchdowns in 2024 with the Chicago Bears, Keenan Allen is still productive and could be a nice third or fourth option in the passing game for any team. Allen isn't going to be a 1,000-yard player at this point, but the 33-year-old has gas left in the tank and could latch onto a contender needing a WR boost.

Brandon Scherff, OG

Remember when Brandon Scherff had injury problems? Well, he played and started in every single game for the Jacksonville Jaguars over the past three seasons and is clearly still an effective player. Scherff is set to play in his age-34 season and could be a perfect fit for a team like the Cincinnati Bengals.

Amari Cooper, WR

The five-time Pro Bowler has 10,033 career receiving yards and had 547 yards in 2024 between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. Just back in 2023, Cooper had 1,250 yards and five touchdowns, so some team could sign him and hope to get close to that production. Cooper is still just 31 years old and is a reliable player overall.

Marcus Williams, SAF

Marcus Williams has played in 10, 11, and 11 games over the last three seasons, so he's not been able to stay on the field that much, but Williams is still a good player with over 100 games of experience in the NFL. He's got 20 career interceptions and has played for the Saints and Ravens.

Marcus Williams is only set to enter his age-29 season after coming into the NFL back in 2017.

Jadeveon Clowney, DE

Jadeveon Clowney has played for six teams in 11 years in the NFL and is looking for his seventh. He's never played more than two years for a team following his tenure with the Houston Texans. In 2024 with the Panthers, Clowney had 5.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits, so the modest production is still there.

Jadeveon Clowney has never hit the double-digit sack mark, so I guess that could be an incentive for him to give it his all in 2025.