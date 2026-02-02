Bears go all-in to fix the defense in updated 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

129. Lander Barton, LB, Utah

Chicago could use some help at the linebacker position, so they use pick 129 in this mock draft on Lander Barton from Utah. Tremaine Edmunds just isn't a spectacular player anymore, and TJ Edwards appeared in just 10 games in 2025 due to injury, so you could expect some help coming at this position this offseason, and it would not shock me if Chicago made some free agency signings here, too.

163. JC Davis, OT, Illinois

With the uncertainty brewing surrounding Ozzy Trapilo and his patella tendon injury, a major one to come back from, the Bears have to come out of the 2026 NFL Draft with a legitimate left tackle prospect. JC Davis could be that player.

The Bears use pick 163 in this mock draft on Davis and continue investing into the offensive line. Last offseason, we saw the front office totally remake the interior with Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson, and the unit quite literally turned into one of the best in the NFL. Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson must ensure that the LT spot does turn into a massive question mark.

239. Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech

Caleb Douglas is a 6-4, 210 pound wide receiver from Texas Tech. In 2025, Douglas hauled in 54 receptions for 846 yards and 7 touchdowns, averaging a healthy 15.7 yards per reception. The Bears could use another receiver, especially if DJ Moore isn't on the team in 2026, which feels relatively likely. Douglas could be a niche downfield target for Caleb Williams, who has the arm strength to push the ball down the field with ease.

But it's important to remember that at this point in the NFL Draft, teams aren't necessarily hoping to find the next All-Pro, as depth options are much more common when picking this late.

241. Keagen Trost, OT, Missouri

A right tackle prospect, Keagen Trost is the final pick of this Bears' NFL mock draft and could simply be some quality depth. Investment in the trenches is always a good idea, as you just never know when depth players will need to come in and play, and it's not like seventh-round picks can't make an impact.

With this latest Bears' mock draft, Chicago could continue to succeed into 2026 and beyond with a wise investment at key positions.