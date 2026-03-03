Bears' latest 7-round mock draft features jaw-dropping trade for Maxx Crosby

The Chicago Bears burst onto the scene in 2025 and won 11 games, shockingly winning the NFC North, but if you dug a bit deeper into this team, there were some major issues, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Besides quarterback Caleb Williams simply needing to complete a higher percentage of his passes, Dennis Allen's unit left a bit to be desired.

Not only was the pass rush a bit nonexistent, but the run defense was also largely poor. If Chicago hopes to take that next step and perhaps make a Super Bowl push in 2026 and beyond, General Manager Ryan Poles will have to aggressively fill some roster needs this offseason.

And there might not be a more aggressive move right now than to swing a major trade for Maxx Crosby, the Las Vegas Raiders disgruntled star. Let's dive into a Bears mock draft with a Crosby trade at the center of it all.

Updated Chicago Bears mock draft features a wild trade for Maxx Crosby

Bears trade pick 25 and 2027 2nd-Round Pick to Raiders for Maxx Crosby

There is just no chance, in my eyes, that the Bears would keep their first-round pick this year in a trade for Crosby. Chicago might not have to give up two first-round picks, as Crosby plays a ton of snaps and is slowly approaching 30 years old, but a first and second-round pick feels fair for the stud.

Chicago instantly gets a top-tier pass-rusher and is someone who is also quite strong against the run. They would have to do some cap gymnastics to make this trade happen, as Crosby has a big contract and the Bears don't have much wiggle room. Trading both DJ Moore and Tremaine Edmunds would likely have to happen to free up enough space to swing this move.

But Chicago, in this specific trade package, would get to keep their first-round pick in 2027, which is a huge win. If the Bears can pull this off, it could thurst them atop the NFC for the next couple of seasons.