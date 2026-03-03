Bears' latest 7-round mock draft features jaw-dropping trade for Maxx Crosby

57. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Jake Golday is an explosive player and someone who could essentially step in for the Bears when/if they trade Edmunds, which feels inevitable at this point. Golday could actually go a lot earlier than this despite 2026 being a rather deep linebacker class.

Golday jumped 39 inches in the vertical and ran a solid 4.62 forty-yard dash time, so the raw athleticism is there, and that is one thing you absolutely cannot teach anyone.

89. Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

It's actually a bit scary when you look at the Bears free agents at safety, as all of Kevin Byard, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Jaquan Brisker, and Jaylon Jones are set to hit the open market. I do believe Chicago would work to re-sign someone like Gardner-Johnson at least, but Chicago has to add to this position.

Genesis Smith has 14 career passes defended and five interceptions, so he does have a ball-hawking gene that Allen has clearly valued in his defensive backs. I'd personally not be shocked if Chicago added multiple players in the secondary in the NFL Draft.

129. Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

Again looking to the defensive line for some help, the Bears keep their foot on the gas here and snag Anthony Lucas from USC. Even with as impactful as a Crosby addition could be, there are still some rough edges to be sanded out. In 2025, Lucas had three sacks for the Trojans.

164. Tristan Leigh, OT, Clemson

Tristan Leigh is a legitimate tackle prospect from Clemson, and wth Ozzy Trapilo's major injury, the Bears all of a sudden have a pretty sizeable hole on the left side of the offensive line. It's clear that when Ben Johnson arrived, the offensive line became a huge focus, as they overhauled the interior immediately with Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson.

The same might be done to the left tackle spot this offseason, so I'd also not be surprised if a free agency signing was made here.

238. Romello Brinson, WR, SMU

The Bears could also look to bolster the receiver room with the possibility that Moore gets traded. Chicago hones in on Romello Brinson from SMU at pick 238.

240. Jamarion Miller, RB, Alabama

Chicago finishes up this mock draft with Jamarion Miller from Alabama and adds some depth to the running back room. Miller's production dipped in 2025, and he actually averaged fewer than four yards per carry, so his draft stock has taken a hit.

All in all, this would be a sizeable haul for the Bears. The possibility of getting Crosby in a major trade would be a seismic shift in the NFC for the next few seasons, and the team's front office might truly think that the time is now for a move like this.