Bears make final Super Bowl push in 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft

The Chicago Bears had one of the best runs in the NFL during the 2025 season, ultimately ending in disappointing defeat against the Rams in the playoffs. The sour taste left in their mouths after that loss will be exactly the motivation they need in order to absolutely crush the 2026 offseason and make another Super Bowl run.

The Bears were one of the most aggressive teams in the 2025 offseason, landing Ben Johnson as the team's new head coach -- a massive move -- and immediately allocating primary resources to the offensive line.

How will the Bears follow up that aggressive offseason? We're taking a look at what could end up being the ideal top three picks for the team in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bears' ideal top 3 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft after insane run in 2025

1. 25th overall: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

Caleb Banks only played three games this past season for Florida, and that could be a major factor in his overall NFL Draft projection. However, NFL scouts and decision-makers are simply not going to ignore guys who are 6-foot-5, over 300 pounds, and can move like this:

It's good to see Caleb Banks healthy after a shortened 2025. 6'6 330 pounds with this quickness is a scary sight! pic.twitter.com/NvrHgSaCf9 — Damian Parson💰 (@DP_NFL) January 30, 2026

The wingspan, the heavy hands, the athleticism, the foot quickness -- it's all there for Banks. If he falls in the 1st round because of the lack of tape from this past season, then the Chicago Bears should sprint to the podium to pick him. They have a desperate need for a player on the interior like this, and Banks would be the best bang for their buck this late in the 1st round.

2. 57th overall: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

The pass rush has to be addressed for the Bears in the 2026 offseason. Even though this team's identity was taking the ball away in 2025, they need more off the edge in the pass rush.

Montez Sweat was able to pile up 10 sacks and 18 QB hits, both numbers leading the team this past season, and Austin Booker added 12 QB hits and 4.5 sacks in just 10 games played.

Gabe Jacas could give the Bears yet another presence off the edge, and you get a little bit of fan service in the process here as a local product out of Illinois. Jacas had 11 sacks this past season and three forced fumbles, giving him 19 sacks and six forced fumbles over the last two seasons combined.

3. 89th overall: Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona

If there is one position that is about to get absolutely gutted for the Bears in the 2026 offseason, it's the safety position. At least, there's a chance of it. Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Jonathan Owens, Jaylon Jones, and other defensive backs are set to hit free agency.

It's almost a foregone conclusion that GM Ryan Poles will attack the safety position in free agency, possibly just by bringing back his own guys, but the Bears will also want to supplement with depth in the NFL Draft, and Genesis Smith has some ballhawk skills.

He had eight passes defensed this past season at Arizona along with 77 tackles and two forced fumbles. He'd fit right in for the Bears.