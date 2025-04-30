Bears offensive additions could help Caleb Williams turn into an elite QB

The Chicago Bears have added a ton of offensive talent this offseason, and it could help Caleb Williams reach elite status. Don't look now, but the Bears might be fielding one of the more talented rosters on offense in the entire NFL.

And it's clear that GM Ryan Poles and new head coach Ben Johnson are serious about figuring this thing out on the offensive side of the ball, as Chicago has never typically had an issue fielding a competent defense.

Bears have made stellar offseason additions on offense

No moves will have a bigger impact for Caleb Williams than their additions of Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney, and Drew Dalman along the offensive line. Elite offenses have to have a good OL to establish the run and set the tone up front. And let's give credit to Ryan Poles here, as he made a trio of stellar moves to shore up the interior.

But team did elevate their already great playmaking unit with the additions of Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III in the 2025 NFL Draft, joining DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, and D'Andre Swift in Chicago.

Folks, this group of playmakers could turn out to be among the best in the NFL, and they could, in turn, help Caleb Williams ascend to elite status in 2025. I mean, what haven't the Bears done to make life easier for Williams?

Sure, you could argue that another addition at running back could be appropriate, but this offensive skill group is absolutely one that could be a huge headache for opposing defenses, and let's not forget just how talented Caleb Williams is himself.

Not only could the Bears finish with a winning record in the 2025 NFL Season, but this team could also compete for the NFC North crown and make that division race very interesting.