Bears put a huge emphasis on the defensive line in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

It was a fabulous year for the Chicago Bears in the first season of the Ben Johnson era. Sure, it was far from perfect, but Johnson could win the Coach of the Year award and absolutely put this franchise back on track for long-term success. We saw growth on offense and the defense turn into the best in the NFL at forcing turnovers.

But in the offseason, we could see this front office shakeup the WR room a bit and perhaps overhaul the defensive line. The DL might be the weakest spot on this team, and one year after investing big-time in the offensive line, the brain trust of GM Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson figure to do the same on the flip side. If that is done successfully, the Bears will win the NFC North for a second season in a row.

Let's get into this Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Mock Draft where an early emphasis on the defensive line highlights this draft class.

Chicago Bears invest into the trenches in updated 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

25. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Kayden McDonald had nine tackles for loss and three sacks in 2025 for the Buckeyes and is a first-round player at a hugely important position. The Bears simply need more juice up front.

Standing at 6-3 and weighing nearly 330 pounds, McDonald also has the size to go blow-for-blow with guards and centers. Games in the NFL are won in the trenches, so expect the Bears to go in this direction.

57. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Chicago then uses pick 57 on Deontae Lawson, a linebacker from Alabama. Still putting an emphasis on the trenches, Lawson has been in college for five years and brings 52 games of experience into the NFL. He had a career-high 89 tackles in 2025.