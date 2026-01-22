Raiders double-dip at quarterback in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have likely known for weeks now that they'll be taking Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is the best QB in the class, and the Raiders might have the most urgent need at the position in the NFL.

And with how good the rest of the AFC West appears to be, the Raiders really have to hope that Mendoza can develop into that franchise QB. But beyond that, the team has to put the right coaching staff in place with a QB development focus in mind as well.

One of the near-guarantees in the 2026 NFL Draft is Mendoza coming off the board with the first overall pick, but beyond that, what else could the Las Vegas Raiders do? Let's get into a Raiders mock draft where the team gets aggressive.

Las Vegas Raiders 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders have watched as the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs become mainstays in the NFL playoffs. It's a troubling trend that has really got to stop if you're the Raiders.

While the rest of the roster is relatively terrible, getting the right QB in the building does fix most issues. There really isn't another viable option here than to take Mendoza. He's likely going to start from day one as well.

36. Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Raiders bolter the offensive line with one of the top guard prospect, Vega Ioane. The main issue with Vegas' OL in 2025, though, honestly seemed to be more on coaching, as the OL does have some talent, but more would never hurt.

Thus far, the Raiders hopefully just found two foundational pieces on the offensive side of the ball for years to come.