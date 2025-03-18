Bengals' Duke Tobin has 'mic drop' moment after receiver extensions

The Cincinnati Bengals were able to extend both of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Their de-facto GM, Duke Tobin, seems to be taking a victory lap. Many people doubted that the Bengals would be able to pay both of their stud receivers.

The cheap and outdated franchise simply doesn't hand out massive contracts like that. Initially, they communicated a goal to pay all of Chase, Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson. Well, recently, Hendrickson was granted permission for a trade, but no trade has happened, and it would not shock me if Cincy was actually trying to extend their best defensive player.

The team released statements about the extensions for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and it seems like Duke Tobin simply isn't messing around this time.

"We have our receivers. The rest of the league can go find their own." — Duke Tobin

Is this a new era of Bengals football? They backed up the money truck on the Joe Burrow extension, and did the same for extensions for their two best wide receivers. When they're on the field, hardly anyone can stop Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and it's not crazy to suggest that Chase is on an early Hall of Fame pace.

Through the first four seasons of his NFL career, Chase has four Pro Bowls, 395 receptions, 5,425 yards, and 46 touchdowns. He's got the entire career of a solid WR2 in four seasons.

Chase is also set to enter his age-25 season, so he's just now hitting his mid-20s. Tee Higgins has not been quite as productive, but is still quite good. Higgins is set to enter his sixth season in the NFL and has caught 330 passes for 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns. He's played in just 24 regular season games over the last two regular seasons, so injuries are a small concern.

Overall, though, Chase and Higgins might be the best WR duo in the NFL and are going to be the main reason why, along with Joe Burrow, the Bengals return to being a top team in the NFL. The defense absolutely needs some adjusting, and with so much cap space going to Burrow, Chase, and Higgins, Duke Tobin and their front office will need to hit on multiple defensive prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Time will tell if Cincy is able to field a competent defense in 2025. If they do, the rest of the AFC has to watch out.