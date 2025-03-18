With the first waves of free agency over, let's dive into the latest NFL power rankings and see who the 10 best teams in the league are. Teams can absolutely improve by a lot and also get a lot worse in free agency. Some teams handle free agency in an aggressive manner if they are wanting to make a Super Bowl run.

Other teams can't be as aggressive give their cap situation. In today's NFL, there is no better advantage than having a franchise QB on his rookie deal, so those teams tend to be the most aggressive on the open market.

Right now, the main waves of free agency are over, and no free agency move at this point is going to significantly move the needle one way or another. Let's power rank the 10 best teams in the NFL following the first main wave of free agency.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking top 10 teams after first wave of free agency

10. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers made two notable free agency moves to sign guard Aaron Banks and cornerback Nate Hobbs. This team is right on the cusp of being a contender, and with the possibility that a team like the Detroit Lions could regress in 2025, the Packers might have something to say about that NFC North title.

Just missing out on being a truly elite team, the Packers come in at no. 10 in our latest NFL power rankings following the first main wave of free agency, but they can end the year a lot higher as the weeks and months go on.

9. Minnesota Vikings

Losing Sam Darnold in free agency seemed to be by choice for the Minnesota Vikings, but they do seem to be in on the possibility of signing Aaron Rodgers. Them being interested in Rodgers tells me that something isn't quite right with JJ McCarthy behind the scenes.

If you ask me, McCarthy should be the unquestioned starter of this team, now that Darnold is gone. The Vikings retooled their offensive line this offseason, signing center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries. Those were two very solid moves, and this roster is truly in a good spot.

The Vikings could be a deadly team if JJ McCarthy ends up being a franchise QB, or even if they sign Aaron Rodgers.