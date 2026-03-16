Bengals load up on defense after disappointing free agency in latest mock draft

72. Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

The Bengals, even after signing Allen, add to the defensive line room with Gracen Halton from Oklahoma. The trenches are where games in the NFL are won and lost, so the front office really has to get their defensive line sorted out this season.

110. Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida

Ted Karras has been a steady player for the Bengals at center for years now. He's set to play in his age-33 season, and he only has one more year left on his deal. Karras is also still playing at a rather high level and has not missed a start in each of the last three seasons, but Cincy should do a bit of long-term planning along the interior.

Both he and guard Dalton Risner have one year left on their deals, so the Bengals add some potential long-term insurance with the intelligent Jake Slaughter from Florida.

189. Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

Adding another linebacker to the mix, the Bengals select Red Murdock from Buffalo at pick 189. Murdock had a whopping 298 tackles over the past two seasons in college. He fills up the stat sheet and could be a viable backup.

199. Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Nate Boerkircher is a developmental tight end prospect with solid blocking ability and perhaps some untapped potential as a receiver. This could be a fun pick down the line.

221. Eli Heidenreich, WR, Navy

Another fun pick, Eli Heidenreich finished his collegiate career with 1,157 rushing yards and 1,994 receiving yards. A true dual-threat offensive weapon could be a fun element in Cincy's offense.

226. DJ Campbell, OG, Texas

Cincy's last pick in this mock draft is DJ Campbell, a guard from Texas. The one way the Bengals can keep this offensive line in a solid spot is to obviously draft before the needs become urgent. The team could have two future starters waiting in the wings with Slaughter at center and Campbell occupying a guard spot if Risner were to depart after next season.