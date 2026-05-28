Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC East team in 2026

In 2025, there was a rarity in the NFC East. The then-reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles captured the top spot in the division for the second consecutive year—this time with an 11-6 record. While it’s far from unusual for the Birds to claim first place, it marked the first time in more than two decades that a team repeated as champions in the NFC East.

There’s a new head coach in the division, while all but the Eagles look to rebound from losing seasons. Hence, plenty of changes with all four clubs.

Top addition, biggest departure for the 4 NFC East teams

Dallas Cowboys

Best addition: S Caleb Downs

Brian Schottenheimer’s 7-9-1 team not only allowed the most points in the league (511) this past season, it set a dubious franchise record in the process. Dallas ranked 30th in the NFL in total defense, and gave up the most passing yards in the NFL. The former Alabama standout/turned Ohio State Buckeye totaled a combined six picks, three forced fumbles, and a dozen passes defensed in three collegiate campaigns.

Biggest loss: DT Osa Odighizuwa

A third-round pick by Dallas in 2021, the five-year pro made a combined 76 starts on the interior of the team’s defensive front, missed only one game (during his rookie season) and this past season finished third on the team with 3.5 sacks. The Cowboys sent him to San Francisco for a third-round draft choice in April. Odighizuwa was also a member of playoff teams during his first three seasons in the league.

New York Giants

Best addition: LB Arvell Reese

The Giants are now under the command of head coach John Harbaugh. Reese was the fifth overall pick in April’s draft, and in his third season with the Buckeyes totaled 69 tackles and 6.5 sacks—both collegiate career highs. Big Blue’s linebacking corps now includes Reese and free-agent addition Tremaine Edmunds on the inside, and pass-rushing bookends Brian Burns (16.5 sacks in 2025) and Abdul Carter (4.0).

Biggest loss: WR Wan’Dale Robinson

The health of 2024 first-round pick Malik Nabers is becoming a concern, and the team did add free-agent wideouts Calvin Austin and Darnell Mooney this offseason. However, losing the club’s top pass-catcher from this past season will certainly be felt. Robinson totaled 92 receptions in 2025 (after catching 93 passes in ’24), and his 1,014 yards and four TDs this past season were career bests.