Let's put on some rosy glasses and predict the best-case scenario for each NFC North team in the 2025 NFL Season.

Every fan wants their team to do well, and sometimes we get over the top with our predictions. We talked about the worst-case scenario for each NFC North team right here, but now we are going to shift gears a bit and look at the best-case scenario for the teams in the 2025 NFL Season.

Let's get into those right here.

Best-case scenario for each NFC North team in the 2025 NFL Season

Detroit Lions - Super Bowl champions

The Detroit Lions made it to the NFC Championship Game in the 2023 NFL Season and do have the firepower on both sides of the ball to win it all in 2025. Losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn hurt, but that doesn't mean they won't again be a juggernaut. A healthier roster and both sides of the ball not skipping a beat could be enough for the Lions to win it all.

Green Bay Packers - Super Bowl champions

Another Super Bowl best-case scenario, the Green Bay Packers have won nine and 11 games over the last two seasons, so they are trending in the right direction. Well, perhaps 2025 is the year that this team puts it all together? If so, the Packers could compete and win the NFC North. This is one of the deeper and better rosters overall in the NFL.

Can GB get to and win the Super Bowl?

Minnesota Vikings - Jayden Daniels or Bo Nix-esque first year from JJ McCarthy

This would be the best-case scenario for the Vikings, and they have the infrastructure in place on offense for JJ McCarthy to play like this. The Vikings would likely win at least 10 games if McCarthy was playing as well as Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels did in their first seasons starting.

Chicago Bears - Falls just short of NFC North title, secures top Wild Card seed

The Chicago Bears won't win the NFC North this year, but the best-case scenario for this team could see them competing for the title but ultimately falling short, perhaps winning around 11 games and earning a top Wild Card seed in the NFC Playoffs. Chicago definitely does have one of the seven most talented rosters in the NFC, and it finally seems like they've got the coaching staff in place.