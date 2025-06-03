2025 NFL Season: Predicting all 8 division winners heading into the new year

The 2025 NFL Season could be one of the more competitive seasons in recent history. Let's predict all eight division winners.

There is a ton of parity in the NFL, and I largely believe that it's a good thing the league is so competitive. There are new faces in the playoffs nearly every season, and it's not likely that 2025 is any different.

We are approaching the second wave of OTAs and minicamp. Soon enough, August will be here, which brings preseason action, and September then brings us the official start of the season. As we trek through the summer months, let's crack open our predictions for all eight division winners.

Predicting all eight division winners for 2025

AFC North - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are head-and-shoulders above every other team in the AFC North, and I do not anticipate anything changing between now and when the season begins. Sure, the Cincinnati Bengals can hang around with Baltimore, but when it gets into November and December, the Ravens roster talent and depth is going to prevail.

AFC South - Houston Texans

The AFC South is quite weak, so the Houston Texans do have another likely path to winning the division. Another division title in 2025 would be their third in a row. They have won the AFC South with 10-7 records in each of the last two seasons.

AFC East - Buffalo Bills

The New England Patriots are getting close, but they aren't there yet. The Buffalo Bills have taken ownership of the AFC East and will again prevail in the 2025 NFL Season.

AFC West - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos tough and explosive defense, coupled with a growing QB and offense, should be enough for them to knock-off the Kansas City Chiefs. Roster-wise, Denver's is the best in the division, and Bo Nix's ceiling might be enough for some to predict that the Broncos are victorious.