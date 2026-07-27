Biggest questions for every AFC playoff team entering the 2026 NFL season

Teams around the league are already reporting for training camp, which means the 2026 NFL season is almost officially here.

Football is back.

It's been another wild ride this offseason, and there are so many fascinating storylines to follow for all 32 teams, but what is going to happen to last season's playoff representatives in each conference? With so many AFC powerhouses taking a step back last year, a number of teams were able to finally break through and establish themselves. Are those teams going to be able to stick around, or will the powerhouse teams return to prominence?

We're going to take a look at all 7 AFC playoff teams from last season and ask the biggest question for each one heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Every AFC playoff team's biggest question heading into 2026 NFL season

1. Denver Broncos

Is Sean Payton making the right decision giving up play-calling (to Davis Webb)?

After earning the #1 seed in the AFC last season, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton made one of the biggest changes you can possibly make after looking in the mirror. Ever since pretty much anyone can remember, Sean Payton has been calling plays.

Back in the day, Payton was calling plays as the OC for the Giants and Cowboys before getting his head coaching gig with the New Orleans Saints. And aside from having to delegate play-calling for the season he was suspended, Payton called plays in New Orleans as well.

In Denver, he's been calling plays for the last three seasons, but has now given that up to young assistant Davis Webb, the Broncos' new offensive coordinator and former QBs coach. Time will tell if Payton is making the right call there, but he has stated that Webb is getting that role because of his tremendous talent.

Considering what's on the line -- Payton could become the first head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with multiple teams -- it's a pretty significant risk.