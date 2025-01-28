Bills may have to make a bold move to get over the hump after latest loss

The Buffalo Bills have been knocked out of the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs in four of the last five seasons, and they clearly are incapable of getting over the hump. It was a game that I believe most of us saw coming - a close, hard-fought game with questionable officiating at times that ultimately resulted in a narrow Kansas City Chiefs victory.

I truly believe even Bills' fans saw this outcome coming. At some point, getting shellacked in the playoffs by the Chiefs has to force the franchise to make a bold move, right? I mean, the old saying goes, "insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result."

Do the Bills have to make this bold move?

The Chiefs are inevitable at this point, but don't tell that to Tom Brady in 2018, 2020, and Joe Burrow in 2021. Those three teams were able to beat the Chiefs in the playoffs. Why can't the Bills? Is it because Josh Allen just isn't as good as we think?

Well, that might not be it - Allen played his tail off in the AFC Championship Game and did not see his teammates always come through for him. When an NFL team clearly has maxed themselves out year after year, it has to fall on the shoulders of the head coach at some point.

A 7-7 record in the postseason for Sean McDermott with an 0-2 record in the AFC Championship Game is just not great when you consider just how strong some of his Buffalo teams have been. The Bills have never made the Super Bowl in the Allen-McDermott era and clearly have a Kansas City Chiefs' problem.

What good would it do for the Bills to run it back yet again in 2025 with McDermott as their head coach? He has not proven to be able to get over the hump in the playoffs, and I believe with each passing year that he is still their head coach, Buffalo is slowly going to be worse-off.

I am not sure who would take his place, as we are pretty late in the head coaching process, but this does feel like a dire situation at this point, right? Maybe promoting Joe Brady to be the head coach could help Buffalo here. And this isn't to say that Sean McDermott is a bad head coach; he absolutely is not, but at this point in time, a divorce is needed, as McDermott has clearly maxed himself out and simply has no idea how to get over the hump.