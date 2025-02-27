Blockbuster trade for top pick in 2025 NFL Draft could already be in the works

All of the top decision makers in the NFL world have descended upon Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. And as it relates to the NFL rumor mill, let the games begin.

The rumor mill is swirling, and while we've got NFL insiders having disputes at Starbucks, one can only wish to be a fly on the wall with what NFL teams are actually discussing behind the scenes right now. There have been plenty of rumors regarding big-name quarterbacks but what about the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? It seems like the Titans and new general manager Mike Borgonzi are very much open for business with that selection.

Could some desperate team make a move up the board to snag the top quarterback on their offseason wish list?

Report indicates Giants could be looking to move up to 1st overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Would not be surprised to see a trade in the top 5 of this draft to get to #1



A large trade. A Giant one. Titanic if you will. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 27, 2025

In case you struggle with puns, what Benjamin Allbright is intimating here is that the Giants and Titans could potentially be in talks for the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, he's saying he wouldn't be surprised if it actually happened at this point.

A fun little note if this were to come to fruition: Giants general manager Joe Schoen was with the Buffalo Bills and Titans GM Mike Borgonzi was with the Chiefs when the Chiefs made the trade with the Bills back in 2017 for the pick that ended up being used on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Perhaps both of these guys will come together again on a trade that could be franchise altering for both.

A trade for the #1 overall pick would be fascinating from both the perspective of the Giants and Titans. For the Giants, it would obviously represent the opportunity to evaluate closely every quarterback in this class and select exactly who they want. The Giants stayed put last year with the 6th overall pick in a draft class that featured six first-round quarterbacks, and all but one of those guys looked like the real deal.

So where did Joe Schoen go wrong in his evaluation? Or was he being too picky?

Either way, Schoen and Daboll may not have much time left to get that position right. Titans GM Mike Borgonzi is not under the same level of pressure. The Titans could go a variety of directions at the quarterback position in 2025 but they don't have to pin themselves into any specific corners. They can be patient right now as they rebuild.

But trading out of the #1 overall slot would indicate that the Titans don't have any one non-quarterback who really stands out to them on their board right now.

There would be huge implications from any move up the board, even just a couple of slots. We'll see if this smoke leads us to a fire in the near future as NFL Free Agency is under two weeks away.