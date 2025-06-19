Bold predictions for top rookie quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Season

Tyler Shough throws for 20 touchdown passes and leads all rookies

Tyler Shough was seen by many as being the most 'pro ready' QB in this class, but that can be both a good thing and a bad thing. It's a good thing as Shough might be a lot closer to his ceiling in the NFL and could get some instant success under center. It might just mean an overall lesser development timeline than some of these other quarterbacks who could need two or three years to hit their stride.

Shough is going to hit the 20-touchdown mark in a moderately encouraging rookie season, though the New Orleans Saints aren't going to be good at all and are surely picking very high in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jalen Milroe gets put in after Sam Darnold gets sent to the bench

I just do not envision Sam Darnold having a ton of success with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Season, and it could lead to him getting sent to the bench at some point to give rookie Jalen Milroe a shot, and in that case, Seattle could move forward with Milroe as 'their guy' for the 2026 NFL Season.

Dillon Gabriel doesn't see the field for a single start with the Browns in 2025

Even though Dillon Gabriel was taken before Shedeur Sanders, Gabriel just isn't a very encouraging NFL quarterback prospect, and he may begin the season buried far down the Browns depth chart. With Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Shedeur Sanders all likely ahead of him, it could be a stretch to see the former Oregon QB getting any action in 2025.

Shedeur Sanders ends the year as the Browns starting QB

Many people had Shedeur Sanders as a first-round QB. Could he end the year as the Browns starter? Well, if he's got anything close to first-round talent, he just might. I have seen players like Geno Smith and Teddy Bridgewater thrown Sanders' way as NFL comps, and if he is at that level, a franchise will value him as a starting QB.