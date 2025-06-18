Lamar Jackson just helped Ravens land best player left in NFL Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens already have one of the best general managers in the NFL in Eric DeCosta. DeCosta not only has a great eye for talent and team building, but he's got Lamar Jackson as a recruiting weapon.

And Jackson just came through for the Ravens in a big way.

As the Ravens pursue an AFC and Super Bowl title in 2025, they have revamped their secondary significantly. Obviously, the secondary was a problem area for this team last year as they were searching all over the place for help at the cornerback position. Now, they've loaded up.

Thanks to their connection back at Louisville, the Ravens were the preferred destination for cornerback Jaire Alexander, a recent surprise cut by the Green Bay Packers. Alexander has played at a high level since coming into the NFL, but he's been a bit of an enigma off the field.

Ravens land Jaire Alexander with the help of Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens now have signed former Packers CB Jaire Alexander. pic.twitter.com/nZ70tZi5oe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2025

The addition of Alexander is the latest in a number of notable moves the Ravens have made to upgrade their secondary this offseason. They used a 1st-round pick on safety Malaki Starks to pair him up with Kyle Hamilton, and they also added veteran Chidobe Awuzie. With Marlon Humphrey and 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins already on the roster, the Ravens have to be thinking this is the right formula.

They not only landed Alexander, but thanks to the fact that he wanted to reunite with Lamar Jackson, they got him for a steal. His deal with the Ravens is reportedly worth up to $6 million, which is well below market value for someone who is 28 years old and still playing at a high level.

It's possible that Alexander's recent injury history also played a role in that price. He's played in just seven games each of the last two seasons. The Ravens had every incentive to take the risk that he would be able to stay on the field. With his ability to play both inside and outside, Alexander is the ideal fit for a Baltimore secondary that has a wide variety of guys who can move around the formation.

This team, just like Buffalo in the AFC, has not been able to build a house strong enough to withstand the huffing and puffing of the big bad wolf that is the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens are obviously taking note of the fact that Kansas City has a plethora of weapons healthy this offseason, and they're already bracing for the rigors of a 17-game regular season and then the daunting playoffs beyond.