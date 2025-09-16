These bold Week 3 QB predictions might turn the NFL upside down

Would you look at that? You can't win 'em all, but I'll take last week's bold Daniel Jones prediction that's looking real pretty right about now.

It was truly a wild Week 2 around the NFL with plenty of games coming down to the wire, just as die-hard fans would have it.

Only a couple of weeks in, and narratives are forming. Panic meters are beginning to fill up. Which quarterbacks could flip those narratives or add fuel to the panic? Let's get right into it!

Jake Browning sends the Vikings to their second-straight home loss

What we saw from the Minnesota Vikings on prime time was alarming, to say the least. The Atlanta Falcons beat them down in every sense of the word, and in their home opener. Brian Flores' defense has had some concerns through two weeks, and what better storyline to come out of this than the Cincinnati Bengals being 3-0 and avoiding sheer panic over the Joe Burrow injury?

This isn't to say Jake Browning is going to be other-worldly. But, he does toss a touchdown each to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in this one, en route to a gritty win.

Cam Ward and Daniel Jones combine for the most total touchdowns of any QB matchup

Another week, another multi-touchdown game for Daniel Jones who has the Colts looking like an early dark horse. Meanwhile, I was wrong on Cam Ward being held out of the end zone in Week 2 against the Broncos. Ward's chemistry with fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor looks like it's for real, and Titans fans should be optimistic about their future.

We didn't necessarily anticipate Broncos-Colts being as fun as it was, and in the same tone, here comes Titans-Colts for what might be the game of the week in terms of overall quarterback production.

Dak Prescott ties his career-high with 5 touchdown passes against the Bears

Coming off a game where the Bears let Jared Goff throw five touchdowns, it isn't going to get much better. Dak Prescott just threw for 360 yards and a couple of scores and, against the Bears, he'll tie his career-best of five through the air, just like Goff did the week prior.

Lost in all of this, though, is another Bears loss and another game where fans wonder if Ryan Poles really did draft the wrong quarterback in Caleb Williams. This isn't anything new for Bears fans or the NFL, but we are talking about a quarterback some called the best prospect since Andrew Luck.

Jalen Hurts torches the Rams for 250 yards and 3 passing touchdowns

I wouldn't normally throw in the word "torches" for a number like 250 passing yards. But, when you take in the fact that Jalen Hurts has only thrown for 253 yards in the first two games, combined, it becomes a little more bold.

Not to mention, the Rams' passing defense currently sits at no. 4 in the NFL having given up only 147 yards per game through the air.

Nick Sirianni is going to do things his way, and he's also the type of guy who would come out and make a point if he wanted to. In this case, Hurts flips the national narrative for just a moment.

Josh Allen has more rushing yards than Tua Tagovailoa has passing yards

This matchup is set up perfectly for something wild like this to actually happen. The Bills have the league's top passing defense through two weeks and are giving up just 124.0 yards per game.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen's career-high in rushing yards (135) did, in fact, come against the Dolphins back in 2018. With Miami being a bottom-8 team against the run, look for Allen to go wild and, well, the Dolphins continue being a mess.