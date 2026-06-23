Brendan Sorsby situation just took an unexpected turn with NFL's odd decision

Former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby won't be playing college football this year, and now, we've learned that he won't be playing football in the NFL, either.

The NFL has just come down with a shocking decision to take an abrupt turn in an already wild situation regarding the talented quarterback prospect. According to reports, the league has announced it will not be holding a Supplemental Draft in 2026, and they have encouraged Sorsby to prepare himself for possible entry into the 2027 NFL Draft.

After seeking help for a gambling addiction, losing his college eligibility and attempting to turn pro, Brendan Sorsby is — at least for now — a QB without a place to play football in 2026. https://t.co/IJPZMFZPo4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 23, 2026

Sorsby's legal counsel has already begun the process of battling this, and the saga is not yet over. But for the time being, the NFL has made their stance clear:

They do not want Sorsby coming into the league in 2026, if they have anything to say about it.

NFL surprisingly declines Brendan Sorsby's request for Supplemental Draft in 2026

Brendan Sorsby's attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, tells ESPN of the NFL's decision to not hold a supplemental draft: "It is a violation of the CBA and the law. We will pursue this immediately with the NFLPA." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 23, 2026

The stance of the NFL is very simple: There is a zero tolerance policy regarding gambling. Even though Sorsby's gambling took place while he was at the college level, the NFL is making it clear that he won't be welcomed into the league with open arms after getting the boot from college football.

Sorsby has been in the early stages of preparing for a pro day performance in July, and NFL teams have been in the process of putting in the legwork to get as much background information as possible. Sorsby's representation had stated they expected a turnout of 32 out of 32 teams at the pro day performance.

Now, all of that has come to a screeching halt.

Regardless of when, Sorsby has officially become one of the most fascinating future NFL prospects. He's obviously going to require NFL teams to do a lot of research and take a risk based on his gambling history, but he's also got 1st-round-level talent.

The ban from the NCAA and decision by the NFL to not hold a supplemental draft effectively guarantees that Sorsby won't be a 1st-round player for 2027, which will add yet another wrinkle to this whole situation.

Part of the reason why Sorsby went back to college this year is because his 1st-round status was not yet solidified. The talent has been there, but he really needed to go out and prove it at Texas Tech this coming season, that he could be the future leader of a franchise. And now, he won't have the chance to do that.

NFL declining to hold a Supplemental Draft is a major curveball to the Brendan Sorsby saga.



To sum it up: the NFL felt there wasn't enough time for the league and teams to fully vet everything. The NFL also said that Sorsby did NOT "demonstrate accountability" for his conduct. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) June 23, 2026

This means the NFL is drawing a fascinating line in the sand, one which has never been drawn before. Players have been granted eligibility for the Supplemental Draft in the past for other reasons, whether they violated NCAA rules, were ineligible for academic reasons, or drug-related reasons. This is really the first time we've seen the NFL take a hard stance on a player who actually applied for the Supplemental Draft.

This certainly is the biggest surprise development in a saga that has been full of them. And it's not over yet.