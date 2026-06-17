5 NFL teams that could make sense for Brendan Sorsby in the Supplemental Draft

Quarterback prospect Brendan Sorsby may have entered the 1st-round discussion had he played the 2026 season at Texas Tech, but for a player dealing with a lot of uncertainty in the immediate future, the NFL will likely proceed with some caution.

Strictly speaking on football for the moment, Sorsby has a chance to be the highest Supplemental Draft selection we have seen since Josh Gordon, a wide receiver who was selected in the 2nd round back in 2012. Nobody has been picked in the Supplemental Draft at all since safety Jalen Thompson back in 2019.

Sorsby is a unique case because he plays the most important position in the sport, and he has displayed some traits that have people talking about a potential 1st-round talent. But off the field, there are clear question marks that complicate the discussion quite a bit.

Sorsby and Texas Tech agreed to part ways with his eligibility for the upcoming college football season a major point of contention. He was found to have violated the NCAA gambling policy after placing over 9,000 bets over a four-year period, including bets involving his own team at the time (Indiana). The NFL has roughly one month to scout the player and the person before potentially spending very valuable 2027 NFL Draft capital on him. But who makes sense to take that risk?

5 NFL teams that could be good fits for Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby in the Supplemental Draft

1. Green Bay Packers

Keeping in mind that these team fits are in no particular order, the Green Bay Packers have felt like an intriguing landing spot for a lot of high-profile QB prospects this offseason. There has been talk about the Packers maybe trading for someone like Anthony Richardson or Will Levis, but maybe the idea of throwing a Day 3 pick (4th-5th round) at Brendan Sorsby could make some sense.

Matt LaFleur has done an exceptional job with quarterback development, whether you look at the Packers' star quarterback Jordan Love or his backup last year, Malik Willis. Willis, in very limited chances with the Packers, was able to earn a huge contract this offseason with the Miami Dolphins, completely rehabilitating his overall value.

Sorsby would be a really intriguing fit as a player who could learn behind Love, provide the Packers with a high-upside backup option, and maybe be someone they flip for better value in a year or two.

2. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have a brand-new general manager this year in Nolan Teasley, who is coming over from the Seattle Seahawks.

If any team has been a model of taking risks at the quarterback position over the last decade-plus, it's got to be the Seahawks. The year Teasley joined the Seahawks as an intern (2013), the team won the Super Bowl with Russell Wilson, a 3rd-round dart throw in the 2012 NFL Draft who ended up being one of the best picks of the last handful of decades.

The Seahawks took another huge risk by trading Russell Wilson and going with backup Geno Smith. They took another huge risk by pivoting away from Smith for Sam Darnold and paying Darnold a lot of money. They took another big swing last year by using a 3rd-round pick on Jalen Milroe.

The point is -- there's precedent there for someone like Teasley, whose QB situation in Minnesota gives him every reason to throw a 3rd-4th round pick at a player like Sorsby. The Vikings believe they have the right coach in place with Kevin O'Connell, and justifiably so. If they believe Sorsby has future starter traits, that is a situation that could work well.

The Vikings just so happen to have an extra 3rd-round pick next year thanks to the Jonathan Greenard trade with Philadelphia.

3. New York Jets

If there is one team out there right now that has a need at the quarterback position and perhaps even some "expendable" future NFL Draft capital, it's got to be the New York Jets.

The Jets have three 1st-round picks for the 2027 NFL Draft right now, and nine picks in total. Investing a 2nd-round pick in Sorsby, especially with the chance that it could be a high selection, could be a bit reckless on the part of GM Darren Mougey, but the Jets spending a 3rd-rounder on Sorsby could end up being a really smart play.

That pick could be recouped with one trade down in the 1st round next year, so they could recover that pick if they wanted to.

The Jets have Geno Smith as their projected starter for this season, and 2026 4th-round pick Cade Klubnik as a possible developmental option. The presence of Klubnik -- along with the quality of the 2027 NFL Draft class -- could give the Jets the luxury of patience here with no need to over-bid, but they are one team that makes sense to take that chance in one of the higher rounds.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is entering the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers, and he may want more money than the Bucs are willing to offer him.

Especially with the way last season went, the Bucs' hesitance to throw top-tier QB money at Mayfield right now makes some sense. They want him to go out there and earn it. At least, that's what we assume is true, until they pay him.

And until the Bucs pay Mayfield, an option like Brendan Sorsby in their back pocket could make a lot of sense. The Bucs don't likely plan on being bad enough this season to be in the mix for a top-tier QB prospect, even in a class as deep as the one that could be coming up next year.

Sorsby might represent a really great value for them to sit for a year and see where they are at after the season. A team like the Bucs using a 3rd-round pick could make a lot of sense.

5. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos could have as many as 10 selections available in the 2027 NFL Draft -- all seven of their original picks, a 4th-round compensatory pick for losing DL John Franklin-Myers, a 7th-round compensatory pick for losing SAF PJ Locke, and a 7th-round pick from last year's Devaughn Vele trade with the Saints.

The Broncos have seemingly opened up the QB2 job behind Bo Nix for a competition between Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger, both of whom are free agents after the 2026 season.

The Broncos do extensive research and background on players coming up, and they believe in their ability to develop quarterbacks. Sorsby, stylistically, could be a high-upside backup for Bo Nix, and what team in the NFL discovered its need for a high-end backup at a more pressing time than the Broncos last season?

Not only that, but the Broncos have also dealt with a player with gambling issues in the past. They stuck with defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (who is still on the team) after he was suspended in 2023 for gambling, including on Broncos games.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Broncos throw a late-round pick at Sorsby to come in and work with the new brain trust of Sean Payton, OC Davis Webb, and QB coach Logan Kilgore.