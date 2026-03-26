Brian Thomas Jr. trade landing spot is a no-brainer if Jaguars finally give in

The Jacksonville Jaguars have sent extremely mixed messages in the 2026 offseason about the status of third-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas was one of the most exciting rookies in the league back in 2024, and despite an insane quarterback class that same year, he got some Rookie of the Year love at the end of the season.

The dropoff in the 2025 season was too significant to ignore, and considering Thomas was not drafted by current Jaguars GM James Gladstone or head coach Liam Coen, the reasons his name keeps coming up in trade discussions are obvious and abundant.

The Jaguars moved heaven and earth to go up and get Travis Hunter in last year's draft. They got a breakout year in 2025 from Parker Washington. They traded for Jakobi Meyers, who became a reliable target for Trevor Lawrence. We'll believe the Jags aren't trading Thomas when the dust settles from the 2026 NFL Draft. But if they do finally relent and trade him, one team makes more sense than others.

Rams are an obvious landing spot for Brian Thomas Jr. if the Jaguars actually trade him

If there is one team that makes more sense than the rest to actually pull off a trade for Brian Thomas Jr., and perhaps convince the Jaguars to actually do it, it's the Los Angeles Rams.

There were some pretty surprising reports from earlier this offseason that the Rams were interested in possibly swinging a trade with the Eagles for AJ Brown, so why would they not be interested in Thomas is he's even remotely available?

It's clear that Rams general manager Les Snead is in "F*** Them Picks" mode right now. The last time he went into that mode, he swung a deal with another former apprentice of his -- Lions GM Brad Holmes -- to get Matthew Stafford under center in Los Angeles. James Gladstone is another branch off of Les Snead's tree, so the line of connection is open and direct.

Not that Gladstone has to do Snead any favors or anything, but you certainly have some relationship equity to be able to talk through a deal over a longer period of time. And with the Rams holding the 13th overall pick in this year's draft, the conversation becomes even more interesting.

The Jaguars are currently not slated to pick until pick 56 overall due to the Travis Hunter trade. That was always a potential reality they faced when they made the deal to move up for Hunter in the first place, but with their receiver room clearly not lacking talent at this point, Thomas could help the team get back into the 1st round of this year's draft if the Rams are truly in an aggressive mode this offseason.

And by all accounts, they have every reason to be.

Not only is Davante Adams getting older, but there is some seriously strange stuff going on off the field with Puka Nacua, and the Rams might not be willing to give him a big-money extension. Sending a 1st-round pick to the Jaguars for Brian Thomas Jr. would give the Rams a chance to put a potential long-term piece in place on a team-friendly deal, and someone who has already proven himself at the NFL level (as opposed to a rookie coming in at pick 13).

It could be a win-win scenario for both sides of the Jaguars are truly looking for the best possible offer for Thomas.