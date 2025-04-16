Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft: Bo Nix gets enough help to win the MVP award

85. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

A former teammate of Bo Nix's at Oregon, Terrance Ferguson is a solid Day 2 tight end prospect and could be someone who enters into a perfect situation with Evan Engram and Adam Trautman. Engram is clearly above-average as a receiving tight end, and Trautman is a good blocker. Ferguson would not have to contribute immediately and would have the runway to develop into a long-term option at the position.

122. CJ West, DT, Indiana

With the Broncos defensive line being a huge strength, why not try to keep it a strength? CJ West is the pick for the team here in the fourth round. All of Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach are set to be free agents following the 2025 NFL Season.

Denver might not be able to retain all of them with the team having extended DJ Jones this past offseason.

191. Jake Majors, OC, Texas

The Broncos sported one of the best offensive lines in the NFL during the 2024 season, but they do have four massive contracts along the OL. The one realistic way for them to improve the unit right now is to try and upgrade at center over Luke Wattenberg, who was a great pass blocker but a poor run blocker in 2024.

Jake Majors is a stellar selection in the sixth round and could legitimately push Wattenberg for the starting job immediately.

197. Clay Webb, OG, Jacksonville State

Another interior offensive line pick, the Denver Bronocs take Clay Webb from Jacksonville State and stock up the OL room with potential long-term starters. Besides Wattenberg, Denver can quite easily move on from OG Ben Powers next offseason.

208. Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

The last pick in this mock draft, the Broncos take Jaydon Blue from Texas and double-dip at RB. This draft class is insanely loaded at the position, so this is a wise idea for GM George Paton, who may have just built a juggernaut.

Would this draft haul be enough for Bo Nix to win the MVP in 2025?