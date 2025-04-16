The Kansas City Chiefs got blown out in Super Bowl LIX, but do they at least have a path to winning another AFC Championship in 2025? It's clear that in 2024, the Chiefs hardly had a margin for error and won a ton of close games. That got them so far, and the Philadelphia Eagles simply ended up being too much to handle.

The Chiefs have to shore up their roster at a few dire positions of need, and it seems like the years of having draft picks at the bottom of each round is beginning to catch up to the front office and roster itself. When you truly look at KC's roster, it does need a lot of of work, so perhaps this 2025 NFL Mock Draft could get them back on the right path.

Let's crack open this Chiefs mock draft.

Chiefs 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Trying to four-peat as AFC champions

31. Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

A great start for the three-time defending AFC Champions, the Chiefs grab Donovan Jackson and get themselves a Day 1 starter at guard. The team traded Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason and signed Jaylon Moore in free agency to be their left tackle.

The OL did get worse this past offseason, and it was an average unit at best in the 2024 NFL Season, so getting Donovan Jackson is a great start for GM Brett Veach.

63. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Kaleb Johnson is someone who profiles as a RB1 at the NFL level, and while Isiah Pacheco is fine, he's nothing special and may actually thrive in more of a RB2 role. A backfield of Johnson and Pacheco might begin to actually do some damage, and it could take a little bit of pressure off of Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs still need to find an upgrade at tight end and wide receiver, but this is a great start thus far. Can they continue building on it with the rest of their picks?