Eagles 3-round mock draft fixes problems Howie Roseman can no longer ignore

Despite the fact that they've been one of the best teams in the NFL for the majority of the last decade, the Philadelphia Eagles have some issues they must address in the 2026 NFL Draft.

There are certain veterans on this team that Howie Roseman can no longer ignore reality with. Future replacements must be found for a number of key starters. Not only that, but the Eagles are about to enter the month of April with some question marks in the starting lineup as it currently stands.

Luckily, there are no games to be played this coming Sunday. The Eagles have a chance to really hit some of their biggest needs with a deep class of prospects at arguably their most significant weak spots. This three-round mock draft is going to address exactly what the Eagles need the most in the top 3 rounds.

Eagles land Lane Johnson's future replacement in 3-round mock draft

Round 1 | 23rd overall: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

After a couple of years taking a hiatus on first-round big men, Howie Roseman gets back to his bread and butter in this year's draft. It's going to be a weird sight to see with someone other than Jeff Stoutland coaching up the offensive linemen for the Eagles, but one of this team's most significant needs right now is a developmental starter for the tackle position.

There might not be a better fit than Kadyn Proctor out of Alabama. We already know how much Roseman values players from the Alabama and Georgia programs, so Proctor will be high on the list anyway. But he's also one of the most athletic big men you'll ever see.

He would be able to play guard right away and take over for Lane Johnson when that time inevitably comes.

Round 2 | 54th overall: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

The Eagles were able to bring back Dallas Goedert for at least one more season, but it has a bit of a Last Dance feel to it.

Who will be the Eagles' tight end of the future? It could either be Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon, or maybe Eli Stowers out of Vanderbilt. If the Eagles could somehow swing it to get a long-term replacement like Kadyn Proctor for Lane Johnson in the 1st round, then follow that up with a freaky prospect at tight end like Eli Stowers?

That would be maybe a best-case scenario. There are additional areas of the team that could make for awesome picks in the early rounds, such as maybe taking a top safety prospect, but this type of strategy could pay off big in both the short and long run at replacing key franchise legends.

Round 3 | 68th overall: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU

The Eagles need another playmaker at the safety position to pair up with Andrew Mukuba after the departure of Reed Blankenship in free agency (Texans). There are few Day 2 prospects with more intrigue than LSU's AJ Haulcy.

Haulcy was a ball magnet at the college level, picking off eight passes over the past two seasons. He's got tremendous size and athletic traits as well, and hits like he's playing in the early 2000s. This is a safety with some throwback skills who could be a really fun addition to a talented Philly secondary.

He might remind Vic Fangio of a guy he once coached named Donte Whitner.

Round 3 | 98th overall: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

If the Eagles can round out their top 100 overall picks with a big-bodied wide receiver prospect, it would be icing on the cake.

Lance is the brother of former 3rd overall pick Trey Lance, and is an absolutely ridiculous athlete with some serious NFL chops as an outside receiver. At 6-foot-3, 204 pounds, he ran a blazing 4.34-second 40-yard dash and also had a 41.5-inch vertical jump.

His 1.49-second 10-yard split is lightning quick. If he can work his way toward NFL-level play strength, he could be a star.