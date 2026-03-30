Broncos' 7-Round NFL Mock Draft gives Bo Nix even more offensive weapons

108. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

The Broncos simply need to take a viable tight end prospect this year, as Evan Engram is a free agent following the 2026 season, and Adam Trautman, while under a new contract, is truly just a guy. Denver needs to seek out one or more prospects who can be both a capable receiver and blocker. They'll pick Joe Royer with the 108th selection and get someone who is competent in both phases.

And, if nothing else, Denver's tight end room is structured in such a way that any rookie coming in would not have to play immediately and would get to, if you will, 'sit and develop.'

111. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Kyle Louis is undersized for the linebacker position at 6-0 and 220 pounds, so Louis is someone who could be a box safety or simply be someone who exists as an undersized linebacker. Given the potential for this versatility, the Broncos could get some strong value here at pick 111.

170. Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

Double-dipping at tight end would make a lot of sense for the Broncos. Marlin Klein would turn 24 years old during his rookie season, so he'd be a bit older than you'd like, but he's got good size at 6-6 and nearly 250 pounds and is a willing blocker with the traits to potentially develop into a high-end backup, but this is a prospect who does have the physical capabilities to be a sound blocker, and that could be a huge pull for the Broncos here.

246. Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss

Given that both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are on the wrong side of 30, the Broncos have to come away with a tackle prospect at some point, so they'll use pick 246 on Diego Pounds.

256. Bryson Eason, DT, Tennessee

Denver will finish this mock draft with two-straight selections along the defensive line, first taking Bryson Eason from Tennessee. John Franklin-Myers left in free agency, and defensive tackle DJ Jones is beginning to get up there in age, so some youth would not hurt.

257. James Thompson Jr., DT, Illinois

Finishing up with James Thomspon Jr., the Broncos hopefully get some key depth at this unit.