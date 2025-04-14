The Denver Broncos roster is truly right on par with the Kansas City Chiefs, and this 2025 NFL Mock Draft haul would help them become division favorites. The Broncos won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season, but six of their seven losses were by just one score, so this team is quite close.

In all honesty, the 10-7 record didn't do the season justice, as they were a bit better than their record indicated. If you couple that with Bo Nix likely making a year two jump, it is easy to see how the Broncos can perhaps squeeze another couple of weeks out during the 2025 NFL Season.

Would a 12-5 record this upcoming year be enough to surpass the Kansas City Chiefs? Given how many close games the Chiefs won in 2024 and how slim their margins were, it could be. And if the Denver Broncos came away with this NFL Draft haul, they would surely become favorites in the division.

Let's get into it.

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Denver becomes the clear-cut AFC West favorite

20. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

In my opinion, the best fit for the Denver Broncos at wide receiver among all prospects is Emeka Egbuka, the stud player from Ohio State who simply is a darn good football player. He can occupy that "Z" role on offense and can run, catch, block, and a player who comes from a long line of former OSU wide receivers who make it big in the NFL.

I would go as far as to say that there is almost no chance that Egbuka is a 'bust' if he ends up on the Denver Broncos. Bo Nix needs another WR to throw the ball to, and Emeka Egbuka is a perfect Denver Bronco.

51. TreVeyon Henderson, RB Ohio State

If the Broncos were able to come away with Emeka Egbuka and TreVeyon Henderson with their first two picks, they could sincerely not make another selection in the NFL Draft and still come away with a slam-dunk class. The same way Egbuka fits like a glove at WR, Henderson fits like a glove in the backfield. He is someone of extremely high character and can do a little bit of everything on offense.

Egbuka, Henderson, and Evan Engram would be the three big additions on offense. Bo Nix would be smiling ear to ear with this NFL Draft haul.