Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Denver becomes the clear-cut AFC West favorite

85. Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

After using the first two picks of this NFL Mock Draft on offense, the Broncos bolster their already elite defense and take Omarr Norman-Lott from Tennessee. Even with their defensive line being as great as it is, as it stands now, all of Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach have just one more year left on their deals.

It would be great if Denver was a bit proactive along the DL before it becomes a potential weakness.

122. Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

Danny Stutsman was a very productive college player and could help the Broncos cap-off what could be an elite ILB room. They signed Dre Greenlaw in free agency and moved Drew Sanders to ILB. The Stutsman selection could potentially put Alex Singleton on the roster bubble if he comes along nicely in his first offseason in the NFL.

191. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

The Denver Broncos do have to do some long-term planning at tight end, as Evan Engram is signed for just two years, and Adam Trautman is only a depth piece. Denver takes Mitchell Evans with their first of three sixth-round picks. Evans could end up being the TE3 for a little while with the opportunity to develop into their long-term solution at the position, which has been a weakness for years now.

197. Clay Webb, OG, Jacksonville State

With the possibility that the Broncos could cut Ben Powers next offseason depending on how the 2025 NFL Season goes, grabbing an iOL prospect is a wise idea and another indication that the team is clearly trying to be proactive in the trenches. They take Clay Webb from Jacksonville State, and Webb steps into a truly well-oiled machine in the OL room.

208. Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

The Denver Broncos have room to really re-shape their RB room and grab two backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they do just that in this mock with Jaydon Blue from Texas.

This 2025 NFL Mock Draft haul for the Denver Broncos would help them pass the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West and would truly put the entire NFL on notice.