The Los Angeles Rams are a contending team but also must prepare for life without Matthew Stafford at some point. Can they manage both in the 2025 NFL Draft? The Rams started the 2024 NFL Season with a poor 1-4 record, but it was a brutal amount of injuries that contributed to the poor start. They finished with a 10-7 record and won the NFC West, so it's clear that this team would have secured a top seed in the NFC had they not endured a ton of injuries.

Beyond that, the team does have an aging but still effective QB in Matthew Stafford. Not only do the Rams have to prepare for life without Stafford at some point, but they also have some notable needs right now and could still make another playoff run if they came away with the right class.

Would this LA Rams 2025 NFL Mock Draft build for the present and future?

Rams NFL Mock Draft: Team shockingly takes Matthew Stafford replacement

26. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

At pick 26, the Los Angeles Rams take Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss. Dart could sit behind Stafford for a year or two and essentially 'watch and learn.' Stafford and head coach Sean McVay are two of the best in the business and won a Super Bowl together back in the 2021 NFL Season. Stafford is surely also smart enough to understand that he doesn't have a ton of time left in the NFL and that the Rams are going to prepare for his departure at some point.

Earlier this offseason, it did seem like the Rams and Stafford would have both been content parting ways, but they're back for at least one more season. Jaxson Dart is the QB-in-waiting.

90. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

With their second pick in this mock draft, the Rams try to get more explosive at tight end and take Elijah Arroyo from Miami (FL). LA does have an above-average personnel group on offense but are missing some juice at tight end.

A playmaking group consisting of Arroyo, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams is quite dangerous, and it'd be plenty good enough for Sean McVay to field an elite offense alongside Matthew Stafford.

The Rams try to reshape their offense for the future with their first two picks in this mock draft.