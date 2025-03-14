Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Team breaks through to Super Bowl contender status

85. Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

It's time for the Denver Broncos to address the defensive side of the ball now. They did re-sign DJ Jones, their starting defensive tackle, but there are always bodies rotating in and out of the lineup, so more viable players are needed at this position. The Broncos use pick 85 on Shemar Turner from Texas A&M and further beef up their DL room.

122. Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

Now heading into the secondary a bit, which saw the addition of Talanoa Hufanga, the Broncos use pick 122, their fourth-rounder, on CB Cobee Bryant from Kansas. Bryant has a natural affinity for the football but will enter into a very young and solidifed Broncos secondary, so he is going to have to put in the work to see any reps.

191. Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

Hitting on another running back in this very deep class is a wise idea. Sean Payton loves his backs and usually deploys multiple with regularity, so the Broncos use pick 191 on Jarquez Hunter from Auburn. Already in the RB room for Denver are guys like Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime.

197. Jah Joyner, EDGE, Minnesota

The Broncos pass rush really came alive in the 2024 NFL Season, leading the entire league in sacks, so this might just be a case of the rich getting richer. They use pick 197 on Jah Joyner from Minnesota and put yet another body along their defensive front.

208. Joshua Gray, OG, Oregon State

To finish up this Denver Broncos NFL Mock Draft, they use pick 208 on Joshua Gray from Oregon State. Gray could end up being a neat depth option and might have a chance to be a starter down the line.

The Denver Broncos are in the loaded AFC, which makes things tougher, but with the right 2025 NFL Draft and finishing up free agency, this team could legitimately contend to represent the conference in next year's Super Bowl.