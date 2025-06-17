Let's make some bold predictions for the 14 playoff teams from last year for the 2025 NFL Season.

There were some shocking teams that made the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season, but it's just not likely that all of them again make the postseason in 2025.

With all the parity in the NFL, the playoff teams for this season are bound to look a bit different. Let's make one bold prediction for all of the playoff teams from the 2024 NFL Season.

1 bold prediction for last year's playoff teams for the 2025 NFL Season

NFC

Detroit Lions - Lions silence the doubters and again win the NFC North

Losing both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn is going to hurt, but the sheer roster talent that this team has will be enough for them to again win the NFC North.

Philadelphia Eagles - Eagles endure a Super Bowl hangover and lose the NFC East

The Super Bowl hangover is coming for the Philadelphia Eagles, as they will not win the NFC East but will still be a playoff team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Mike Evans does not reach 1,000 yards for first time in his career

Mike Evans barely broke the 1,000-yard mark in 2025, and with the addition of Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin returning from injury, Evans will miss the mark for the first time in his career.

Los Angeles Rams - Rams win at least 12 games and the division

The injury-riddled 1-4 start is not going to happen in 2025, as the LA Rams will at least finish 12-5 and again win the division.

Minnesota Vikings - No playoffs in 2025

Starting a de-facto rookie at QB is going to cause some growing pains, so the Minnesota Vikings will simply not make the playoffs in 2025.

Washington Commanders - Commanders win NFC East and Jayden Daniels gets some MVP hype

I love the Washington Commanders for 2025 - not only will they win the NFC East, but Jayden Daniels is going to get a ton of love for the MVP award.

Green Bay Packers - The Packers are the same exact team they were in 2024

Did the Green Bay Packers do enough to finally launch into contender status? It really does not feel like it...

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs - Chiefs do not win the AFC West

Will the Kansas City Chiefs again will all of their one-score games? It feels unlikely, as they could totally miss out on the division for the first time since 2015.

Buffalo Bills - Buffalo earns the top seed in the AFC

With a shockingly easy schedule, the Buffalo Bills will earn the top seed in the AFC and have a sure-fire route to a Super bowl berth.

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson wins the MVP award

Lamar Jackson should have won the MVP in 2024. He's going to have another insane season and win his third in the 2025 NFL Season.

Houston Texans - Houston finally wins more than 10 games

Perhaps the major changes along the offensive line will be enough for the Houston Texans. After going 10-7 in 2023 and 2024, Houston will find a way to at least win 11 games in 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers - LA flirts with missing the playoffs

The Chargers did add some talent in the offseason, but it feels like they are now third in the AFC West pecking order. They'll flirt with missing the playoffs entirely in 2025.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Steelers finish with a losing record

For the first time in the Mike Tomlin era, the Pittsburgh Steelers will indeed finish with a losing record, as Aaron Rodgers just might end up hitting a wall. He's 41 years old.

Denver Broncos - Denver wins AFC West for the first time since 2015

The Denver Broncos not only have the best defense in the NFL at this point, but they may also have the best roster in the AFC West. A huge leap from Bo Nix in 2025 and an elite defense will be enough for this team to capture the division title for the first time since 2015.