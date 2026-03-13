Broncos updated NFL mock draft features heavy investment around Bo Nix

No matter what move the Denver Broncos make at this point in free agency, they will be the last team in the league that has not signed an external free agent, and it's just wild to think that actually happened. Denver could have some sort of big-time move up their sleeves down the line, but there hasn't been much yet.

The Broncos have re-signed many of their own players in an effort to 'run it back,' but the inability or unwillingness to pursue upgrades on the open market is a bit wild. Denver did not want to risk overpaying for some of the more notable free agency names, but they do have enough cap space for a major move.

As of now, there is reason to believe that the roster isn't going to change much between now and the 2026 NFL Draft, so let's get into a fresh Broncos mock draft after the main wave of free agency.

Denver Broncos go heavy on the offensive side of the ball in updated NFL Mock Draft

30. Omar Cooper Jr, WR, Indiana

Omar Cooper Jr will be visiting the Broncos, so the team does have some degree of interest. A threat with the ball in his hands, Cooper could be yet another young wide receiver the Broncos draft, as they have drafted all of Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant since 2023.

62. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Eli Stowers put up an all-time NFL Combine performance, which had to have caught the eye of Sean Payton. Payton loves his 'Joker' type players, and while Stowers isn't going to offer much in the way of blocking, he does have an elite receiving profile and could essentially turn out to be a younger, much more athletic version of Evan Engram, who is under contract for one more season.