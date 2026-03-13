Broncos updated NFL mock draft features heavy investment around Bo Nix

94. Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

Both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are very good at their jobs, but both are on the wrong side of 30 and will need to be replaced at some point. It's not an immediate, 2026 need, but Denver has to think ahead here, so they grab Dametrious Crownover from Texas A&M as a hopeful long-term starter.

108. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

The Broncos figure to target another running back even after bringing back J.K. Dobbins and still having RJ Harvey. Deploying a three-headed monster at the position with Nicholas Singleton in the mix would really strain defenses, especially late in games.

130. Harold Perkins Jr, LB, LSU

I do believe linebacker is a first-round need for the Broncos, but there are a lot of draftable linebackers on day two and three, so the Broncos wait and bit and snag Harold Perkins Jr.

170. Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

The Broncos figure to add to the defensive line in some capacity with John Franklin-Myers headed to Tennessee, so they take Zane Durant from Penn State.

246. James Thompson Jr, DT, Illinois

Denver double-dips along the defensive line to ensure this unit remains a strength going forward, as both DJ Jones and Zach Allen are slowly getting up there in age.

256. Joe Fagnano, QB, UConn

Joe Fagnano could be a fun quarterback for the Broncos to develop into a legitimate backup. Jarrett Stidham isn't going to be with the team forever, and we all have seen the importance of having a solid backup quarterback. At pick 256, the Broncos take a passer.

257. DJ Rogers, TE, TCU

The Broncos finish up this NFL mock draft with DJ Rogers, a late-round tight end prospect from TCU. Rogers does have blocking ability and could profile as a TE2 in the NFL. Denver should seek to double-dip at this position, as it's another strong class, and the front office somehow missed out on the notable tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.