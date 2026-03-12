Giants cap off stellar free agency with insane haul in updated NFL Mock Draft

It's clear that the New York Giants are building toward something notable here. Not only do they appear to have an encouraging quarterback in Jaxson Dart, but they were also able to land John Harbaugh this head coaching cycle, which is awesome.

The GMen still have a lot of work to do, and it's important to remember that spending in free agency does not always equate to success, but there is always a chance that it does indeed lead to success, and the Giants have made some smart, calculated free agency moves thus far.

Let's crack open a fresh Giants mock draft and see if they can cap off this free agency with a stellar draft haul in 2026.

New York Giants address key remaining roster needs in updated NFL Mock Draft

5. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Giants did not land one of the top running backs in free agency this offseason, but that may have been on purpose. Jeremiyah Love is a slam-dunk running back prospect and might honestly be one of the few sure-fire successes in the NFL. He can do a bit of everything at the position, and one of a quarterback's best friends in the NFL is a strong run game.

If the Giants hope to see Dart take a huge leap in year two, they'll need to sport an efficient run game, and Love is going to help them do that.

37. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Losing Cor'Dale Flott but signing Greg Newsome in free agency, the Giants have done a small bit of shifting in the secondary, but the cornerback position is still a need. Brandon Cisse is someone who could go in the first round, so the Giants did get some decent value here grabbing him at the top of Round 2 in this mock.