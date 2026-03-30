Browns' 2026 NFL Draft strategy for the 1st round may already be set in stone

It doesn't matter how many 2026 NFL mock drafts you read; it's shockingly difficult to find many out there that have the Cleveland Browns taking a quarterback in the 1st round. The Browns, for the first time in forever, appear to be exercising patience and long-term planning when it comes to the quarterback position.

And part of that includes fortifying the offense in other ways.

The Browns have more typically been predicted to take other offensive players in the 2026 NFL Draft, and that strategy may be more set in stone than anyone realizes. NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe recently dropped a report that the two positions most commonly connected with the Browns could be the team's main focus heading into April.

Browns may already be set on drafting WR, OT with their two 1st-round picks in 2026 NFL Draft

Open #Browns QB competition featuring Deshaun Watson & Shedeur Sanders with new HC Todd Monken who could help both of their skill sets.



+ Why CLE could use 2 first round picks (6 & 24) at non-QB offensive spots like LT and/or WR to support QB1.



For @nflnetwork The Insiders: pic.twitter.com/PRkruZtRwz — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 28, 2026

Believe it or not, the Browns might actually enter the 2026 season with Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback. It would be absolutely wild to see Watson out there starting for the organization again, but they started fresh in a lot of ways this offseason with a new head coach coming in (Todd Monken).

The philosophy of going with a long-term plan has to be refreshing for the Browns' fan base. The team hasn't just been living in quarterback purgatory in recent years, but quarterback hell. We'll see if Shedeur Sanders can live up to the 1st-round hype he was receiving at this time a year ago, but if not, the 2027 quarterback class is expected to be ridiculous.

And on the other side of things, the 2026 NFL Draft class is pretty loaded at both the offensive line and wide receiver positions. The Browns have already gotten to work revamping their offensive line this offseason, but they still need a long-term solution at the left tackle position. One of the players who is most commonly projected to land 6th overall for them is Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, who could be a great fit for them.

At receiver, they have their pick of the litter at 6 overall (Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon), and a number of intriguing options later in the 1st round if they choose to wait as well (Omar Cooper Jr., Jordyn Tyson, Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, etc.).

At offensive tackle, they can go after Monroe Freeling, Spencer Fano, Francis Mauigoa, Kadyn Proctor, Caleb Lomu -- the options are there.

This Browns team needs to focus on supporting the next quarterback, whenever he comes in. They're building this thing from the ground up, and after such a long time of getting it wrong, maybe this is how they finally get it right.